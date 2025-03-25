Swinney attacks ‘utterly irresponsible’ and ‘ludicrous’ Tory net zero U-turn

John Swinney has attacked the Tories’ “utterly irresponsible” and “ludicrous” U-turn on net zero as he stressed the need for consensus on climate action.

The first minister said he “read in horror” that Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay had backed Kemi Badenoch, leader of the UK party, as she ditched her support for net-zero emissions by 2050.

The legally binding policy was introduced by the then Conservative UK government in 2019 under Theresa May.

Badenoch said the 2050 goal was “impossible” without “a serious drop in our living standards or by bankrupting us”.

Findlay backed the Tory leader, describing the move as a “refreshing outbreak of honesty,” telling The Scotsman: “We must have a just transition but ultimately it cannot be one that comes at huge cost to billpayers, to taxpayers and to business.

“We cannot commit economic sabotage on our own country to meet a target that’s not realistic.”

Findlay also said Scotland’s 2045 net-zero target should be looked at – a policy his party voted for at Holyrood.

“Ludicrous”

Speaking to reporters in Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire, on Monday, the first minister was asked if he was concerned the debate in Holyrood could change from how the country should reach net zero to whether it should at all.

Swinney said: “I am and I read these comments with horror because I had a Conservative member last week questioning me about wildfires in Scotland in March.

“Let’s just think about that – wildfires in Scotland in March.

“We’ve got to take responsible action. What Kemi Badenoch has said it’s just ludicrous.

“The Conservatives have supported all of the stretching targets on climate action in Scotland, and for them now to say they don’t is just utterly irresponsible.”

Swinney suggested the move could isolate some Tory MSPs, such as Maurice Golden, whom he said had a “really strong track record” on climate action.

“Where does this leave Maurice Golden as a consequence of what’s completely irresponsible coming from Russell Findlay?

“I do hope that we still have consensus about this point because that also matters for investment because if investors look at a parliament which they’ve been able to look at the Scottish Parliament for all of its days – 25 years – and say that institution is serious about climate change and renewable energy, then that attracts investment.

“If we suddenly have the Conservatives saying, ‘well, actually, we don’t really think that, and we’re going to change our minds’ that jeopardises investment and was reckless.”

Battling climate change is one of Swinney’s four key goals in government. The policy has also been championed by Labour at Westminster which has set up Aberdeen-based GB Energy to invest in renewables.

“Realism”

Net zero has been attacked by Reform UK, which has overtaken the Tories in some opinion polls, with Richard Tice, the party’s deputy leader, describing the policy as “net stupid zero” during a visit to Glasgow earlier this month.

Last year, the Scottish Government scrapped its target of reducing emissions by 75% by 2030 after admitting it was unlikely to reach it.

The target is an interim measure of the wider aim to reach net zero by 2045, which remains in place.

By the time the interim goal was scrapped though, ministers had missed eight of their last 12 targets on emissions.

Scottish Conservative energy spokesman Douglas Lumsden said: “Russell Findlay and Kemi Badenoch are the only leaders showing common sense and telling it straight when it comes to net zero.

“The Scottish Conservatives are committed to achieving net zero, but it can’t be achieved by piling ever more costs on hard-pressed, over-taxed Scots.

“John Swinney has some brass neck having a pop at our realism when his government has overpromised and spectacularly undelivered on their own climate targets.

“He needs to stop the spin and be upfront with Scots. He should bring forward sensible and pragmatic policies which protect oil and gas jobs and our energy security in the years to come.”