Unlocking Scotland’s tidal energy potential

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Energy Transition

Unlocking Scotland’s tidal energy potential

In partnership with Scottish Enterprise
28/03/2025, 9:50 am Updated: 28/03/2025, 4:31 pm
© Supplied by Scottish EnterpriseScottish coastline with steep cliffs and tide running around rocks.
The rugged Scottish coastline provides the perfect environment for tidal energy projects.

A new podcast looks at how tidal energy can power Scotland’s future, strengthen its economy, and lead the way in renewable innovation. The talk features Johanna Money, an energy transition specialist at Scottish Enterprise, who outlines the extent of the opportunity and how Scottish Enterprise will support businesses.

Scotland is at the forefront of the tidal energy revolution, with its powerful coastal waters providing an outstanding opportunity to harness this clean, predictable energy.

Johanna said: “The marine renewable energy sector has a huge role to play in Scotland’s journey to net zero. We’re looking at how we can support Scottish companies to engage with tidal energy and how it can contribute to economic growth in Scotland.”

£4.5bn of potential

Johanna Money © Supplied by Scottish Enterprise
Johanna Money is a specialist in the energy transition.

A recent report commissioned by Scottish Enterprise and authored by the University of Edinburgh’s Policy and Innovation Group, highlights the economic potential of tidal energy.

The report estimates that by 2050, Scotland could be home to 4.3 gigawatts of tidal energy, and from those and a further 1.9 GW of other UK projects generate a GVA benefit to Scotland of £4.5bn, as well as creating almost 6,000 jobs from this domestic market.

One of the key factors setting tidal energy apart from other renewables is its predictability. “Unlike wind or solar, tidal energy is entirely predictable,” said Johanna. “We know exactly when the tide will go in and out for centuries to come. That kind of reliability provides significant energy system benefits to the national grid.”

World-leading projects in tidal energy

Scotland’s leadership in tidal energy is already evident through pioneering projects such as MeyGen in the Pentland Firth – the largest tidal array in the world – Nova Innovation in Shetland, and Orbital Marine Power’s floating tidal turbines.

“These projects showcase Scotland’s expertise and innovation in tidal technology,” noted Johanna. “We’ve already developed the world’s first tidal arrays and largest tidal turbines. Now, with support through UK Contracts for Difference (CfD), we have a pipeline of projects set to be operational by 2030.”

Supply chain and export opportunities

Scottish coastline with tide running around rocks. © Supplied by Scottish Enterprise
Scotland’s waters offer huge potential for tidal energy.

Tidal technology also offers significant opportunities for Scotland’s supply chain and coastal communities.

“Much of the knowledge and expertise from Scotland’s oil and gas sector are directly transferable to tidal energy,” Johanna highlighted.

Looking to the future, Scotland is also positioning itself as a global leader in tidal energy exports.

“With an estimated 120 gigawatts of tidal energy available worldwide, Scotland has the potential to be at the heart of a potentially $136 billion global market,” said Johanna. “By maintaining our leadership, we can export our technology, expertise, and innovation to the rest of the world.”

Orkney innovation shows the way

The podcast also heard from Eileen Linklater, corporate affairs director for the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) in Orkney. EMEC is the world’s leading centre for testing wave and tidal energy converters in the sea.

Eileen highlighted that the testing work had generated a return to the UK economy of £370m, with £263m in Scotland and £130m in Orkney specifically, while creating more than 200 jobs.

She added: “We’re creating high value jobs which help retain the young people in Orkney.”

To learn more, tune in to the podcast and discover how Scotland is making waves in the energy transition.

Tags