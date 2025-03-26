Protest at Royal Courts of Justice underscores climate impact of big oil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Protest at Royal Courts of Justice underscores climate impact of big oil

There were scenes of protest today outside the Royal Courts of Justice on the Strand, as oil and gas licences in the North Sea came up for review.
Jessica Mills Davies By Jessica Mills Davies
26/03/2025, 6:04 pm Updated: 26/03/2025, 6:14 pm
Photo of Jessica Mills Davies
© Jessica Davies/DCT MediaTo go with story by Jessica Davies. Oceana protest big oil outside Royal Courts of Justice. Picture shows; Oceana protest. Royal Courts of Justice. Jessica Davies/DCT Media Date; 26/03/2025
To go with story by Jessica Davies. Oceana protest big oil outside Royal Courts of Justice. Picture shows; Oceana protest. Royal Courts of Justice. Jessica Davies/DCT Media Date; 26/03/2025

There were scenes of protest Wednesday outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London, on the first day of a pivotal court case to review existing oil and gas licences in the North Sea.

Environmentalist and presenter Chris Packham rallied protestors outside the courts.

“It’s a lot more difficult to look after these areas because essentially they’re out of sight and therefore out of mind, so we have to fight extra hard,” Packham told Energy Voice.

“When the licences were granted, there were a lot of things that weren’t taken into account that should have been taken into account. Firstly, proper assessments of the potential impact in those marine protected areas.”

Packham said that opposition to North Sea oil and gas licences from groups such as Natural England and the Joint Nature Conservation Committee (JNCC) was “summarily ignored”.

© Jessica Davies/DCT Media
Chris Packham outside the Oceana court case against oil and gas licences. Royal Courts of Justice. Image: Jessica Davies/DCT Media

Ocean conservation advocacy group Oceana claims that a raft of licences that were approved by the last Conservative government were issued environmental permits “unlawfully’”.

A lawyer representing the group said in court that the remedy being sought is “quashing” the up-to-31 oil and gas exploration licences that are subject to today’s court hearing.

The case involves the granting of both new and exclusive rights to “search for more petroleum in the green areas that overlap with special areas of conservation,” the court was told.

It centres on licences governing land in the North Sea, around Dogger Bank, the North Sea, West of Shetland and Morecambe Bay.

The lawyer representing the claimant, from law firm Leigh Day, said 28 licences are under challenge, including 24 initial term licences for exploration, involving “drilling and surveying”. A further four of the licences are second term licences, she said.

The case rests on two primary items of legislation, the Habitat Directive protecting marine life in those regions, and the precedent set last June by the Finch ruling against an oil field in Surrey.

A government consultation has ended on how the Finch ruling will apply to environmental assessments, according to Oceana director of policy Alec Taylor.

Red-throated divers, harbour and grey seals, guillemots, reefs and banks that are protected under those designations are all allegedly under threat in the North Sea.

The lawyer for the claimant said that regulations require the defendant to assess activities under the licence and not agree to anything that might “have an adverse effect”.

This is known as a “precautionary approach,” designed to prevent any adverse effects, for example, to the climate.

The claimant’s lawyer clams it “was not possible to rule out adverse effects” around North Sea oil and gas licences, according to the advice of the advisory committee.

This permitted “gaps in the material” to be filled around accidents, climate change and cumulative assessment.

“Climate change had not been factored in at all,” Oceana’s lawyer said of the licence approvals.

She added that there had been a “failure” to assess the effects of accidental events and that the “defendant acted unlawfully”.

In granting licences, the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) is required to seek approval from the energy secretary.

The NSTA’s principle objective is to maximise the economic recovery of UK petroleum, but it is also required to aid the government in reaching net zero.

The lawyer said that the defendant did not act in accordance with the necessary precautionary approach or the best scientific material.

“The defendant has misunderstood and failed to apply” the proper licensing process and rules, she added.

She said the advice from the JNCC, the government adviser on nature conservation, was “clear,” which raised concern around scientific doubt as to how climate mitigation efforts would be addressed.

The environmental assessments and licences were unlawful due to a “failure to properly assess the impacts of climate change,” she added.

This relates specifically to “scope one and scope three emissions,” which “flows from the supreme court’s decision in Finch,” according to the lawyer. She also cited an “unlawful approach to assessing” second term licences.

