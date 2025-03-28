Power Moves: Viaro’s head of transition to operatorship and more

Jillian Owen has been brought on as the head of transition to operatorship at Viaro Energy.

In her new role, she will focus on completing the company’s acquisition of Shell and ExxonMobil’s entire Southern North Sea portfolio.

With over 25 years of experience in the energy sector, Owen joins Viaro from Apache Corporation, where she served as the UK country manager.

Viaro Energy chief executive Francesco Mazzagatti said: “Jillian’s extensive expertise in joint venture management, late-life asset optimisation, and commercial leadership makes her an invaluable addition to Viaro Energy.

“As we take on operatorship of these key assets, Jillian’s leadership will ensure a seamless transition and unlock new opportunities for growth and efficiency.”

The acquisition of Shell and ExxonMobil’s Southern North Sea assets marks a significant step in Viaro’s long-term strategy.

The acquisition includes the Shamrock, Caravel, Corvette, Brigantine, Leman, Galleon, Skiff, Carrack Main and East, Cutter, Barque and Clipper assets.

Owen added: “The company’s ambitious growth strategy, commitment to energy security, and focus on innovation align perfectly with my experience and vision for the sector. I look forward to leading this transition and ensuring the continued success of Viaro’s expanding portfolio.”

© Supplied by AREG

Sven van den Bedem has been promoted to business opportunity manager for the Jackdaw project at Shell.

As business manager he will be responsible for delivering the Jackdaw gas project, which comes with an estimated CAPEX of over £1 billion, and will be responsible for producing around 6% of the UK’s gas output once in operation.

Over his 20-year career at the supermajor, van den Bedem has held multiple positions, including energy transition business opportunity manager.

The future of the Jackdaw development was thrown into doubt after legal challenges to it and the Rosebank project were issued to 2023 and 2022 respectively.

The suits focused on the impact of downstream emissions from the fields, which the claimants argued were not taken into account when the projects were approved.

This led a court invalidating the approvals, requiring the developers to resubmit their consent applications.

However, they received a boost this week when UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves indicated the developments will go ahead despite the court ruling.

© Supplied by CBI

Martin Pibworth has been announced as SSE’s chief executive designate following a competitive recruitment process.

Current chief executive Alistair Phillips-Davies announced his decision to retire from SSE in November 2024. Pibworth will formally take over from Alistair following SSE’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 17 July 2025.

Having joined SSE in 1998, Pibworth has held several key commercial roles in the company, joining the executive committee in 2012 and the board in 2017.

As chief commercial officer, he has been overseeing SSE’s renewables, thermal, energy markets and energy customer solutions businesses.

Phillips-Davies will continue to serve as chief executive until the AGM, at which point he will step down from the board before leaving SSE in November 2025. He will remain as non-executive chairman of SSEN Distribution during this time.

SSE chairman John Manzoni said: “Martin is a proven industry leader, with deep sector experience and a highly strategic outlook, demonstrating all of the attributes needed to be a successful chief executive at this hugely exciting time for the company.

“Alistair has been an exceptional chief executive, leading the company’s transition into being the UK and Ireland’s clean energy champion, whilst delivering true and lasting value for all of our stakeholders.”

Pibworth was recently appointed as chairman of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) Scotland.

© Supplied by AAB

Derek Mair will take on the role of head of office in Aberdeen at professional services firm AAB from 1 April 2025, succeeding Graeme Allan.

Mair, who joined AAB in 1996, specialises in audit, assurance and advisory services for businesses ranging from start-ups to large international groups. He has played a significant role in AAB’s growth in Aberdeen, with his experience in complex audits spanning multiple sectors, including food and drink, hospitality, energy and shipping.

In his new role, Mair will continue advising his audit clients while also working closely with AAB’s heads of offices across the country.

The group has over 1,000 team members across 14 offices, with the Aberdeen office hosting a quarter of its workforce.

Mair said: “Our team in Aberdeen continues to grow from strength to strength, helping clients achieve their personal and business ambitions with a diverse range of expertise under one roof.”

© Supplied by Well Academy?

Karst Venema has been appointed as operations manager for training provider Well Academy’s EMEA operations.

Based in the Apeldoorn training centre in the Netherlands, Venema will be responsible for the region’s day-to-day operations including further growing its pool of trainers, overseeing new course accreditations and developing online course solutions.

An experienced completions and well intervention engineer and wellsite supervisor, Venema has held a number of offshore and onshore supervisory roles with operators, both in the Netherlands and the UK.

Regional director Martin Struik said: “Karst’s extensive engineering experience with operators in the Netherlands and UK aligns perfectly with our current course portfolio. His industry knowledge and expertise will also be extremely useful as we continue to develop future course content and bespoke training.”

Well Academy has two accredited centres in the EMEA region – in Apeldoorn and in Westhill, Aberdeenshire – as well as a number of associate centres.

© Supplied by Cable Solutions Worl

Mikey Fyffe has been appointed as Cable Solutions Worldwide’s new business development manager.

Having been with the group for six months, he has gained valuable insight into the company’s global network, specialist cable products, and key manufacturing partners.

Cable Solutions general manager Scott Grant said: “Mikey has quickly become an integral part of the team, bringing fresh energy and a strong commitment to exploring new opportunities.

“His dedication to building strong client relationships and expanding our global reach makes him a great asset to Cable Solutions Worldwide.

“We’re excited to see the impact he’ll make in his new role.”

Power Moves is kindly sponsored by the good people of JAB Recruitment.