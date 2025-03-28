Power Moves: Viaro’s head of transition to operatorship and more

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Power Moves: Viaro’s head of transition to operatorship and more

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
28/03/2025, 2:35 pm
Photo of Michael Behr
© Supplied by Viaro EnergyViaro Energy head of transition to operatorship Jillian Owen.
Viaro Energy head of transition to operatorship Jillian Owen.

Jillian Owen has been brought on as the head of transition to operatorship at Viaro Energy.

In her new role, she will focus on completing the company’s acquisition of Shell and ExxonMobil’s entire Southern North Sea portfolio.

With over 25 years of experience in the energy sector, Owen joins Viaro from Apache Corporation, where she served as the UK country manager.

Viaro Energy chief executive Francesco Mazzagatti said: “Jillian’s extensive expertise in joint venture management, late-life asset optimisation, and commercial leadership makes her an invaluable addition to Viaro Energy.

“As we take on operatorship of these key assets, Jillian’s leadership will ensure a seamless transition and unlock new opportunities for growth and efficiency.”

The acquisition of Shell and ExxonMobil’s Southern North Sea assets marks a significant step in Viaro’s long-term strategy.

The acquisition includes the Shamrock, Caravel, Corvette, Brigantine, Leman, Galleon, Skiff, Carrack Main and East, Cutter, Barque and Clipper assets.

Owen added: “The company’s ambitious growth strategy, commitment to energy security, and focus on innovation align perfectly with my experience and vision for the sector. I look forward to leading this transition and ensuring the continued success of Viaro’s expanding portfolio.”

Shell business opportunity manager for the Jackdaw project Sven van den Bedem. © Supplied by AREG
Shell business opportunity manager for the Jackdaw project Sven van den Bedem.

Sven van den Bedem has been promoted to business opportunity manager for the Jackdaw project at Shell.

As business manager he will be responsible for delivering the Jackdaw gas project, which comes with an estimated CAPEX of over £1 billion, and will be responsible for producing around 6% of the UK’s gas output once in operation.

Over his 20-year career at the supermajor, van den Bedem has held multiple positions, including energy transition business opportunity manager.

The future of the Jackdaw development was thrown into doubt after legal challenges to it and the Rosebank project were issued to 2023 and 2022 respectively.

The suits focused on the impact of downstream emissions from the fields, which the claimants argued were not taken into account when the projects were approved.

This led a court invalidating the approvals, requiring the developers to resubmit their consent applications.

However, they received a boost this week when UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves indicated the developments will go ahead despite the court ruling.

CBI Scotland chairman Martin Pibworth. © Supplied by CBI
SSE chief executive Martin Pibworth.

Martin Pibworth has been announced as SSE’s chief executive designate following a competitive recruitment process.

Current chief executive Alistair Phillips-Davies announced his decision to retire from SSE in November 2024. Pibworth will formally take over from Alistair following SSE’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 17 July 2025.

Having joined SSE in 1998, Pibworth has held several key commercial roles in the company, joining the executive committee in 2012 and the board in 2017.

As chief commercial officer, he has been overseeing SSE’s renewables, thermal, energy markets and energy customer solutions businesses.

Phillips-Davies will continue to serve as chief executive until the AGM, at which point he will step down from the board before leaving SSE in November 2025. He will remain as non-executive chairman of SSEN Distribution during this time.

SSE chairman John Manzoni said: “Martin is a proven industry leader, with deep sector experience and a highly strategic outlook, demonstrating all of the attributes needed to be a successful chief executive at this hugely exciting time for the company.

“Alistair has been an exceptional chief executive, leading the company’s transition into being the UK and Ireland’s clean energy champion, whilst delivering true and lasting value for all of our stakeholders.”

Pibworth was recently appointed as chairman of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) Scotland.

Left, AAB head of office in Aberdeen Derek Mair and his predecessor Graeme Allan. © Supplied by AAB
Left, AAB head of office in Aberdeen Derek Mair and his predecessor Graeme Allan.

Derek Mair will take on the role of head of office in Aberdeen at professional services firm AAB from 1 April 2025, succeeding Graeme Allan.

Mair, who joined AAB in 1996, specialises in audit, assurance and advisory services for businesses ranging from start-ups to large international groups. He has played a significant role in AAB’s growth in Aberdeen, with his experience in complex audits spanning multiple sectors, including food and drink, hospitality, energy and shipping.

In his new role, Mair will continue advising his audit clients while also working closely with AAB’s heads of offices across the country.

The group has over 1,000 team members across 14 offices, with the Aberdeen office hosting a quarter of its workforce.

Mair said: “Our team in Aberdeen continues to grow from strength to strength, helping clients achieve their personal and business ambitions with a diverse range of expertise under one roof.”

Well Academy EMEA operations manager Karst Venema. © Supplied by Well Academy?
Well Academy EMEA operations manager Karst Venema.

Karst Venema has been appointed as operations manager for training provider Well Academy’s EMEA operations.

Based in the Apeldoorn training centre in the Netherlands, Venema will be responsible for the region’s day-to-day operations including further growing its pool of trainers, overseeing new course accreditations and developing online course solutions.

An experienced completions and well intervention engineer and wellsite supervisor, Venema has held a number of offshore and onshore supervisory roles with operators, both in the Netherlands and the UK.

Regional director Martin Struik said: “Karst’s extensive engineering experience with operators in the Netherlands and UK aligns perfectly with our current course portfolio. His industry knowledge and expertise will also be extremely useful as we continue to develop future course content and bespoke training.”

Well Academy has two accredited centres in the EMEA region – in Apeldoorn and in Westhill, Aberdeenshire – as well as a number of associate centres.

Cable Solutions Worldwide business development manager Mikey Fyffe. © Supplied by Cable Solutions Worl
Cable Solutions Worldwide business development manager Mikey Fyffe.

Mikey Fyffe has been appointed as Cable Solutions Worldwide’s new business development manager.

Having been with the group for six months, he has gained valuable insight into the company’s global network, specialist cable products, and key manufacturing partners.

Cable Solutions general manager Scott Grant said: “Mikey has quickly become an integral part of the team, bringing fresh energy and a strong commitment to exploring new opportunities.

“His dedication to building strong client relationships and expanding our global reach makes him a great asset to Cable Solutions Worldwide.

“We’re excited to see the impact he’ll make in his new role.”

 

Power Moves is kindly sponsored by the good people of JAB Recruitment.

Tags