The North Sea: A critical crossroads for UK energy and economic future

The North Sea has long been the backbone of Britain’s energy security and economic prosperity.

Today, we stand at a pivotal moment that will determine whether this vital asset continues to drive our national success or becomes a missed opportunity.

The North Sea Transition Taskforce’s report reveals an urgent challenge: a potentially damaging gap is emerging between the North Sea’s current oil and gas operations and its renewable energy potential.

This isn’t just about an industrial transition—it’s a national imperative. The risks are clear. Without decisive action, we could see a premature decline in oil and gas production, loss of critical skills, and degradation of existing infrastructure.

Meanwhile, renewable investments are stalling, threatening our net-zero ambitions and economic resilience. We’re not advocating for endless fossil fuel extraction. Instead, we’re calling for a strategic, measured approach that recognises the North Sea’s ongoing importance.

Critically, North Sea gas remains lower in carbon intensity than imported alternatives. Every barrel we responsibly extract keeps jobs in the UK, generates exchequer revenues, and supports our energy security.

Our recommendations are straightforward. First, the government must replace the current Energy Profits Levy with a predictable, stable fiscal regime that encourages long-term investment.

Second, we need clarity on environmental requirements and drilling permissions, particularly for already consented fields.

Third, we must commit to a consistent, long-term pipeline of support for renewable investments.

Most importantly, this transition requires unprecedented collaboration. We’re proposing a national mission approach, with a ministerially led committee bringing together UK and Scottish governments, agencies, industry, and unions.

This isn’t about political point-scoring—it’s about creating a comprehensive, decades-long plan that transcends short-term political cycles.

The opportunity is immense. By repurposing existing skills and infrastructure, we can transform the North Sea into a global renewables powerhouse. Offshore wind, carbon capture, and hydrogen technologies aren’t just alternatives—they’re the future.

Time is of the essence. Businesses are already making decisions, and skilled workers are looking elsewhere. We need swift, decisive action to restore confidence and chart a clear path forward.

The North Sea has been a story of British innovation and resilience. Now, it must become a blueprint for how we navigate complex economic transformations, securing jobs, energy security, and our pathway to a sustainable future.