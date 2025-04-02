RWE signs power deal with five Co-ops

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

RWE signs power deal with five Co-ops

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
02/04/2025, 7:23 am
Photo of Michael Behr
© Supplied by RWEThe London Array offshore wind farm
The London Array offshore wind farm.

RWE has signed a 10-year corporate power purchase agreement (CPPA) with five independent retail co-operatives to supply electricity from renewable energy sources to over 400 locations across the UK.

The deal with Lincolnshire Co-op, Scotmid Co-op, East of England Co-op, Southern Co-op and Central Co-op will provide up to 53GWh of green electricity per year, starting from 1 April 2025.

The power will come from the London Array offshore wind farm in the outer Thames Estuary and will offer savings to the five co-operatives throughout the lifetime of the CPPA.

The offshore wind farm London Array is operated by RWE and owned by a consortium of four partners: RWE (30%), Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, Greencoat UK Wind, and Masdar Energy UK.

It has 175 wind turbines and an installed capacity of 630MW. From the time of its fully commissioning in 2013 until September 2018, it was the largest offshore wind farm in the world.

Ørsted was previously a stakeholder in the London Array project, but sold its last remaining 25% stake in 2023 to Greencoat in a deal worth £717m.

When the wind farm entered into commercial operations in 2013, it was the largest such project in the world until it was overtaken in 2018 by the 659MW Walney Extension.

Energy and sustainability advisor Inspired PLC negotiated the CPPA while Shoosmiths LLP led the legal negotiations.

Notably, this deal was executed in just three months, less than half the usual timeframe, demonstrating the expertise and efficiency of the partnerships involved.

