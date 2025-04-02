SSE expects renewables output to have risen 17% in 2024

SSE expects its renewables output to have increased by around 17% year-on-year in 2024, the company said.

In a market update ahead of the publication of its 12-months results to 31 March 2025 on 21 May 2025, SSE said that this increase is expected to amount to around 13TWh of renewables output.

The increase reflects capacity additions and the effects of variable weather conditions, which continued in the final months of the year.

The Perth-headquartered firm had previously cautioned that its full year performance remains subject to a number of factors, including the weather.

SSE’s update also stated that the company remains on course to deliver investment of around £3 billion this financial year, reflecting the capital allocation underpinning SSE’s NZAP Plus investment programme.

The investments are underpinned by a strong and stable balance sheet, SSE said, with adjusted net debt and hybrid capital expected to be around £10bn at 31 March 2025.

The company said that its regulated networks businesses have continued to deliver strong operational performances, with operating profit expectations for the group’s other business units remaining unchanged.

In addition, the company said that it expects its 2024/25 adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of 155-160 pence.

SSE added that it is focused on delivery of NZAP Plus and reaffirms its target of 175-200 pence adjusted earnings per share for fiscal year 2026/27.