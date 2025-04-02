SSE expects renewables output to have risen 17% in 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

SSE expects renewables output to have risen 17% in 2024

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
02/04/2025, 7:42 am
Photo of Michael Behr
© Supplied by SSETurbines at the Viking Energy Wind Farm on Shetland.
Turbines at SSE's Viking wind farm on Shetland.

SSE expects its renewables output to have increased by around 17% year-on-year in 2024, the company said.

In a market update ahead of the publication of its 12-months results to 31 March 2025 on 21 May 2025, SSE said that this increase is expected to amount to around 13TWh of renewables output.

The increase reflects capacity additions and the effects of variable weather conditions, which continued in the final months of the year.

The Perth-headquartered firm had previously cautioned that its full year performance remains subject to a number of factors, including the weather.

SSE’s update also stated that the company remains on course to deliver investment of around £3 billion this financial year, reflecting the capital allocation underpinning SSE’s NZAP Plus investment programme.

The investments are underpinned by a strong and stable balance sheet, SSE said, with adjusted net debt and hybrid capital expected to be around £10bn at 31 March 2025.

The company said that its regulated networks businesses have continued to deliver strong operational performances, with operating profit expectations for the group’s other business units remaining unchanged.

In addition, the company said that it expects its 2024/25 adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of 155-160 pence.

SSE added that it is focused on delivery of NZAP Plus and reaffirms its target of 175-200 pence adjusted earnings per share for fiscal year 2026/27.

