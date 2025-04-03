OEUK calls for UK hydrogen scale-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

OEUK calls for UK hydrogen scale-up

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
03/04/2025, 7:32 am Updated: 03/04/2025, 11:35 am
Photo of Michael Behr
© Shutterstock / ScharfsinnHydrogen production gauge

Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) has called for policymakers to accelerate deployment of the UK hydrogen sector.

In a new report, the body warned that the country’s hydrogen industry has been slower to develop than expected and outlined key recommendations to help boost its growth.

Among its recommendations are prioritising the deployment of hydrogen into industries where it can make the biggest impact in decarbonising sectors, such as high-temperature manufacturing processes.

In addition, OEUK said that the government should commit to realistic, deliverable deployment targets to attract investment and build confidence in the sector.

The report also called for ensuring funding mechanisms for hydrogen business models, such as the proposed Gas Shipper Obligation, are fair and proportionate whilst balancing the need to preserve energy security, reduce energy costs and deliver net zero objectives.

Finally, OEUK said that policies must recognise the critical importance of domestic gas production in delivering the scale of low carbon hydrogen supplies needed to create this new market.

OEUK head of energy policy Enrique Cornejo said: “The UK has the people, projects, and potential to make hydrogen a cornerstone of our energy future – but without urgent action, that opportunity could slip through our fingers.

“The UK has over 100 hydrogen projects in the pipeline, equating to more than 15GW of production capacity, but without clarity on key areas and policies, these projects will struggle to progress.

“Hydrogen has a role to play as a decarbonisation solution and for those industries, there needs to be a scale up of the sector.  This isn’t only about hitting targets – it’s about securing jobs, investment, and a future for many of these sectors.”

The UK hydrogen industry recently echoed some of OEUK’s calls, saying that the government needs to deliver “pragmatism” and policy certainty to help the sector reach its potential.

Their statements also come as the UK Labour government announced plans to unveil an updated hydrogen strategy later this year, building on one introduced under the previous Conservative government in 2021.

