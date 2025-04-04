DeepOcean scores Vattenfall offshore wind O&M contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

DeepOcean scores Vattenfall offshore wind O&M contract

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
04/04/2025, 7:47 am
Photo of Michael Behr
© Supplied by VattenfallAn offshore wind farm under construction. Ormonde Offshore Wind Farm. Irish Sea. Supplied by Vattenfall.
An offshore wind farm under construction. Ormonde Offshore Wind Farm. Irish Sea. Supplied by Vattenfall.

Norwegian ocean services provider DeepOcean will support Vattenfall’s European offshore wind farms with operations and maintenance on subsea cables.

Under a new series of framework agreements, DeepOcean will provide a range of services, including project management, engineering, pre-installation surveys, offshore transportation of cables, trenching, cable installation and jointing, termination and testing, post-installation surveys, plus recovery and disposal of damaged cables.

The deals are valid for four years and cover Vattenfall’s operating assets in Denmark, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, and Sweden.

Vattenfall’s UK offshore wind farms include three projects in Kent, Thanet, Kentish Flats and Kentish Flats Extension, the Ormonde offshore wind farm in the Irish Sea, and the Aberdeen offshore wind farm.

In addition, the company is part of the Muir Mhòr floating project, along with Fred Olsen Seawind, which will be located off the east coast of Scotland.

DeepOcean CEO Øyvind Mikaelsen said: “We welcome the opportunity to support Vattenfall’s generation of renewable energy through this framework agreements. We have over 25 years’ experience in subsea installation and inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) work.”

DeepOcean, which has a branch in Aberdeen, will utilise its personnel in Norway and the UK to perform the work.

The company added that a first call-off under the agreement has already been done, with DeepOcean performing O&M work at an unspecified one of Vattenfall’s European offshore wind farm.

The group mobilised the subsea vessel Olympic Ares, which was converted with cable lay equipment and a jet trencher onboard, for the scope and future offshore renewables assignments.

Vattenfall head of generation Pavlo Malyshenko added: “With a substantial asset base in offshore wind and a promising long-term project pipeline, we have historically enjoyed strong relationships with our suppliers and industry.

“This partnership with DeepOcean aligns with our mission to deliver reliable, and cost-effective energy solutions while never compromising our high health and safety standards.”

DeepOcean was previously signed up by RWE to provide subsea installation services at for its Nordseecluster A offshore wind development in the German North Sea.

