DeepOcean scores Vattenfall offshore wind O&M contract

Norwegian ocean services provider DeepOcean will support Vattenfall’s European offshore wind farms with operations and maintenance on subsea cables.

Under a new series of framework agreements, DeepOcean will provide a range of services, including project management, engineering, pre-installation surveys, offshore transportation of cables, trenching, cable installation and jointing, termination and testing, post-installation surveys, plus recovery and disposal of damaged cables.

The deals are valid for four years and cover Vattenfall’s operating assets in Denmark, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, and Sweden.

Vattenfall’s UK offshore wind farms include three projects in Kent, Thanet, Kentish Flats and Kentish Flats Extension, the Ormonde offshore wind farm in the Irish Sea, and the Aberdeen offshore wind farm.

In addition, the company is part of the Muir Mhòr floating project, along with Fred Olsen Seawind, which will be located off the east coast of Scotland.

DeepOcean CEO Øyvind Mikaelsen said: “We welcome the opportunity to support Vattenfall’s generation of renewable energy through this framework agreements. We have over 25 years’ experience in subsea installation and inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) work.”

DeepOcean, which has a branch in Aberdeen, will utilise its personnel in Norway and the UK to perform the work.

The company added that a first call-off under the agreement has already been done, with DeepOcean performing O&M work at an unspecified one of Vattenfall’s European offshore wind farm.

The group mobilised the subsea vessel Olympic Ares, which was converted with cable lay equipment and a jet trencher onboard, for the scope and future offshore renewables assignments.

Vattenfall head of generation Pavlo Malyshenko added: “With a substantial asset base in offshore wind and a promising long-term project pipeline, we have historically enjoyed strong relationships with our suppliers and industry.

“This partnership with DeepOcean aligns with our mission to deliver reliable, and cost-effective energy solutions while never compromising our high health and safety standards.”

DeepOcean was previously signed up by RWE to provide subsea installation services at for its Nordseecluster A offshore wind development in the German North Sea.