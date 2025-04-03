UK energy companies will ‘turn to other markets’ due to Trump tariffs, says EIC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

UK energy companies will ‘turn to other markets’ due to Trump tariffs, says EIC

UK energy companies are expected to "turn to other markets" than the US as a result of Trump slapping a 10% tariff on British exports.
Jessica Mills Davies By Jessica Mills Davies
03/04/2025, 6:00 pm
Photo of Jessica Mills Davies
© Shutterstock FeedDonald Trump signs an executive order to start reciprocal tariffs on many other nations
Donald Trump signs an executive order to start reciprocal tariffs on many other nations, effective at midnight, on April 3, 2025. Image: Mandatory Credit: Photo by Andrew Leyden/ NurPhoto/ Shutterstock

UK energy companies are expected to avoid doing business in the United States as a result of Trump slapping a 10% tariff on British exports.

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has unveiled a series of new tariffs that are due to come into effect on 9 April, in addition to plans to increase existing tariffs on steel and aluminium.

“Overreaching tariff regimes have always been detrimental to business, and given its global reach and interconnectedness, the energy supply chain will not be spared from that,” said Rebecca Groundwater, the Energy Industries Council’s (EIC) head of external affairs.

She said that if companies are currently operational in the US, they may be able to absorb the latest regulatory and policy changes from the White House.

“But for those considering the US as a potential market, these increased costs of doing business and operations will give them pause,” Groundwater said.

“We anticipate these organisations will instead turn to other markets where the ease of doing business, regulatory framework, and policy environment are more stable.”

Unstable regions “do not entice business”, she warned, as the US moved to impose a 10% levy on all imported manufactured goods from the UK.

The organisation declined to comment on the impact of Brexit on the UK’s position, as the US tariff on Europe will be nearly double at 20%.

Industry trade body Make UK called on the UK government to set up a tariffs taskforce to create a dialogue with industry.

Make UK’s chief executive officer Stephen Phipson called the export tariff changes “devastating”.

He said: “The US president’s announcement of 10% tariffs on UK goods exported to the United States and 25% tariffs on British made autos, steel and aluminium is devastating for UK manufacturing.

“Not only will volumes of direct exports to the US decline but it will destroy decades of integrated supply chains connecting the UK with US through other trading partners such as the EU, Canada and Mexico who are also impacted by US tariffs.”

Under the latest changes, the US will enforce a ‘reciprocal tariff’ that excludes steel and aluminium goods, copper and semiconductors, and energy and minerals that are unavailable in the US.

Tariffs on aluminium imports to the States will increase from 10% to 25%.

European renewable energy companies have already faced difficulties accessing the US market, as Orsted was hit by huge impairments in its attempt to expand into the country’s offshore wind sector.

