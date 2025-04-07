Zonal pricing could put 8,000 Scottish jobs at risk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Zonal pricing could put 8,000 Scottish jobs at risk

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
07/04/2025, 1:10 pm Updated: 07/04/2025, 1:12 pm
Photo of Michael Behr
© Allister ThomasArtist impression of Viking Wind farm, Shetland.
Artist impression of Viking Wind farm, Shetland.

The introduction of zonal pricing by the UK government could put 8,000 jobs and £30 billion of investment in onshore renewables in Scotland at risk.

Research performed by Biggar Economics for the Fairer Energy Future campaign group explored Scotland’s 10GW onshore wind project pipeline.

With 1GW expected to be built per year between 2030 and 2035, this will support around 800 new jobs in Scotland during the construction phase and a further 200 jobs per gigawatt during operations.

With an average commitment of £1.5bn of investment per gigawatt of onshore wind and a total of £3bn of lifetime investment over an expected 30-year lifespan, this adds up to a combined total of £30bn and 8,000 new jobs to the Scottish economy.

However, industry-funded group Fairer Energy Future said if the UK government decides to introduce zonal pricing, these investment plans would be risk due to the uncertainty the reforms introduce.

Zonal pricing

The UK government is exploring potential reforms to the country’s electricity market under the review of electricity market arrangements (REMA) process, with a report expected later this month.

The current national pricing system means that prices are consistent across the country. Zonal pricing, however, could split the UK into 12 different regions, each with different power prices.

Prices would be determined by supply and demand – zones with multiple power projects but fewer users would have lower prices, while power-hungry areas with fewer sources would pay more.

Proponents of zonal pricing, including utility Octopus Energy, Ofgem and the National Energy System Operator (NESO), argue this would lower power prices, especially in the north east of Scotland, which would have access to cheap power from multiple offshore wind developments.

Areas with cheaper power can use it power new industrial projects, such as developing green hydrogen capacity. Areas with high prices will be incentivised to build more generation, reducing the need for new transmission infrastructure, a key bottleneck in the UK’s energy transition plans.

Opponents argue that lowering prices would jeopardise investment cases for renewable energy projects, meaning that the sources of cheap power are never built in the first place.

Fairer Energy Future, which is backed by manufacturers and energy producers, including UK Steel, Ceramics UK and OnPath Energy, said that the uncertainty around the reforms alone could delay investment.

A coalition of offshore wind developers recently raised similar concerns to Fairer Energy Future, warning around 33GW of planned offshore wind power capacity, representing tens of billions of pounds of investment, could be derailed by zonal pricing.

Risk and uncertainty

A spokesperson for Fairer Energy Future said: “Proponents of a zonal energy pricing system argue that it will help the UK reach net zero. On the contrary, the latest research shows that billions of pounds worth of renewable investment and thousands of jobs would be at risk if these proposals are greenlit by the government.

“Following the uncertainty of Brexit and the pandemic, including wars on the continent which have driven up energy prices, it’s clear that now is not the time for more risk for business.

“Our ‘enhanced national pricing’ proposal provides a more suitable and sensible alternative to zonal pricing. It’s fairer, cheaper and greener, getting us to clean power by 2030 without the uncertainty and unknowns zonal pricing brings with it.

“And at a time when the country is seeking to boost economic growth, jobs and productivity, we strongly believe enhanced national pricing is the right way forward.”

Under its proposed enhanced regime, Fairer Energy Future called for a review of competition within the retail, wholesale, and balancing markets and reform of the planning, funding and operation of interconnectors.

In addition, it said that consumer bill cost allocations should be reformed, including the issue of fixed charges and the allocation of environmental levies and whether these should be shifted from electricity to be based on carbon or more progressive general taxation.