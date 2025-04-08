ScottishPower brings in HSM Offshore Energy for East Anglia Two substation work

ScottishPower Renewables has awarded the contract to create the substation and jacket foundation for its East Anglia Two offshore wind farm to HSM Offshore Energy.

Under the engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) contract. HSM will deliver the 5,100-tonne offshore high-voltage substation and its 3,700-tonne jacket foundation for the 960MW windfarm off the coast of Suffolk.

Initial engineering works for the project got underway in summer 2024 under an early work agreement.

Construction on the substation is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2025, with the jacket ready for installation in the third quarter of 2027 and the topside later that year.

HSM Offshore Energy CCO Hans Leerdam said: “This contract represents a significant milestone for HSM Offshore Energy and underscores our position as a trusted partner in the offshore wind industry.

“The proactive approach taken by ScottishPower Renewables to reserve yard capacity early demonstrates the value of collaboration and forward-thinking in driving the energy transition. We are proud to contribute to the East Anglia Two project and to play a role in supporting the UK’s ambitious renewable energy targets.”

The East Anglia Two offshore windfarm will be located in the southern North Sea approximately 33km from the Suffolk coast at its nearest point off Southwold and 37km to Lowestoft.

ScottishPower previously signed up Siemens Gamesa to provide the project’s 64 turbines, with Cadeler contracted to transport and install them, along with their foundations.

In addition, Seaway7 was brought into transport and install the project’s 64 inter-array cables.

ScottishPower Renewables managing director for offshore Ross Ovens said: “It’s fantastic to be working with HSM Offshore Energy to bring our £4 billion East Anglia Two windfarm to life and produce more homegrown green generation for the UK.

“This contract is a great example of the innovative and forward-thinking approach we took to securing quality supply chain partners for the project at the earliest opportunity and means we can hit the ground running to begin construction later this year. I can’t wait to see the project take shape.”