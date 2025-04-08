ScottishPower brings in HSM Offshore Energy for East Anglia Two substation work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

ScottishPower brings in HSM Offshore Energy for East Anglia Two substation work

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
08/04/2025, 7:38 am
Photo of Michael Behr
© Supplied by ScottishPower RenewaPost Thumbnail

ScottishPower Renewables has awarded the contract to create the substation and jacket foundation for its East Anglia Two offshore wind farm to HSM Offshore Energy.

Under the engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) contract. HSM will deliver the 5,100-tonne offshore high-voltage substation and its 3,700-tonne jacket foundation for the 960MW windfarm off the coast of Suffolk.

Initial engineering works for the project got underway in summer 2024 under an early work agreement.

Construction on the substation is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2025, with the jacket ready for installation in the third quarter of 2027 and the topside later that year.

HSM Offshore Energy CCO Hans Leerdam said: “This contract represents a significant milestone for HSM Offshore Energy and underscores our position as a trusted partner in the offshore wind industry.

“The proactive approach taken by ScottishPower Renewables to reserve yard capacity early demonstrates the value of collaboration and forward-thinking in driving the energy transition. We are proud to contribute to the East Anglia Two project and to play a role in supporting the UK’s ambitious renewable energy targets.”

The East Anglia Two offshore windfarm will be located in the southern North Sea approximately 33km from the Suffolk coast at its nearest point off Southwold and 37km to Lowestoft.

ScottishPower previously signed up Siemens Gamesa to provide the project’s 64 turbines, with Cadeler contracted to transport and install them, along with their foundations.

In addition, Seaway7 was brought into transport and install the project’s 64 inter-array cables.

ScottishPower Renewables managing director for offshore Ross Ovens said: “It’s fantastic to be working with HSM Offshore Energy to bring our £4 billion East Anglia Two windfarm to life and produce more homegrown green generation for the UK.

“This contract is a great example of the innovative and forward-thinking approach we took to securing quality supply chain partners for the project at the earliest opportunity and means we can hit the ground running to begin construction later this year. I can’t wait to see the project take shape.”

Tags