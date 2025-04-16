Algae to create 100 new jobs for oil workers in Grangemouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Algae to create 100 new jobs for oil workers in Grangemouth

Ryan Duff By Ryan Duff
16/04/2025, 1:11 pm
Photo of Ryan Duff
Grangemouth
A sign outside the Ineos facility in Grangemouth, Scotland.

Plans have been submitted to increase algae production at Grangemouth in a move that could create 100 new jobs.

The firm behind the project, MiAlgae, has said that the expansion will enable it to continue creating “retraining opportunities for workers transitioning from the oil and gas industry”.

The business secured £13.8 million in a Series A funding round last year to finance the scale-up.

Douglas Martin, founder and managing director of MiAlgae, said: “Grangemouth has incredible potential for us as we look to the next stage of our growth.

“This location offers an ideal position to support our scaling efforts and meet the increasing demand for our ‘biotech for good’ solutions, with the creation of green jobs across engineering, production, and research and development.

“We are confident that this new facility will help build a greener future and bring high-quality, sustainable jobs to the local community.”

© Supplied by MiAlgae
Douglas Martin, founder and managing director of MiAlgae.

Grangemouth worker woes

Workers in Grangemouth are currently facing career uncertainty as the owners of Scotland’s only oil refinery look to shut up shop.

Petroineos launched the first wave of redundancies at the Grangemouth oil refinery early this year as it aims to close that part of the plant.

The firm is set to cut 400 jobs at the site in the coming months in a move that unions labelled a “national disgrace”.

© Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Members of Unite union take part in a demonstration to protest at Petroineos plans to close Grangemouth oil refinery, during the Scottish Labour Party conference at the Scottish Exhibition Centre (SEC) in Glasgow. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

However, a £1.5 million feasibility study published in March claimed clean energy projects at the Grangemouth refinery could create around 800 jobs over the next 15 years.

The government-backed initiative, titled Project Willow, detailed nine potential projects that could be developed at the site, helping secure a long-term industrial future.

This week, Labour MP Brian Leishman pointed out “striking similarities” between the plant there and the Scunthorpe steel plant and argued that the site should be nationalised in the same way that British Steel has been.

© Supplied by MiAlgae
An artist’s rendition of MiAlgae’s proposed Grangemouth site.

The biotech firm said: “Timing is critical, which is why the company is keen to see the Grangemouth site plans are approved as quickly as possible. Alternative sites are being explored as a contingency.”

Sláinte to microalgae at Grangemouth

MiAlgae aims to develop a “modular” site that will repurpose whisky industry by-products to grow microalgae as a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to fish-derived Omega-3s.

It said that Grangemouth is “ideally located” for this task due to its close proximity to distilleries and its central belt customers, which will help it scale its sustainable production model.

© Supplied by MiAlgae
An artist’s rendition of MiAlgae’s proposed Grangemouth site.

The design of the site will enable MiAlgae to expand as and when demand grows.

Currently, microalgae is used in the aquaculture and pet food markets, however, the firm is also investigating the meat alternatives, nutraceuticals and livestock feed sectors to expand its customer base.

Tags