Wake loss could cost Equinor and Orsted up to £363m from North Sea wind farms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Wake loss could cost Equinor and Orsted up to £363m from North Sea wind farms

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
16/04/2025, 11:38 am
Photo of Michael Behr
The Sheringham Shoal wind farm is near the Dudgeon project
The Equinor-operated Sheringham Shoal off the coast of North Norfolk.

Equinor and Orsted have warned that the effects of wake loss on their projects could cost them up to £363 million in lost revenues.

Both developers have submitted financial impact assessments warning that the development of the Outer Dowsing offshore wind farm could have knock-on effects on several of their own developments, including the major Hornsea projects.

TotalEnergies, Corio Generation and Gulf Energy Development are currently looking to create Outer Dowsing. This 1.5GW project could potentially locate up to 100 turbines, each up to 403m high, 33 miles (54km) off the Lincolnshire coast.

With a consent decision expected this year, construction on the wind farm could begin in 2027 with first power in 2030.

However, once completed, Outer Dowsing could lead to wake loss, where its presence affects air currents downwind, impacting other wind farms around it.

A map of the location of the Outer Dowsing offshore wind farm and surrounding projects. © Supplied by Outer Dowsing Offsho
The Outer Dowsing offshore wind farm and surrounding projects.

What is wake loss?

Wake loss describes the effect that wind turbines have on air currents as they pass around them. The turbines absorb energy from the wind, slowing the flow of air and making it more turbulent.

For wind farms downwind, wake loss reduces the quality of the air currents and brings down their turbines’ energy yield.

According to Wood Thilsted’s report, wake loss can affect wind farms at distances of 18.5-37 miles (30-60km), with impacts even up to 62 miles (100km).

While wind dynamics are well understood, the issue of wake loss hasn’t been particularly considered by regulatory bodies and developers when creating wind farms. In the early days of the UK’s offshore wind rollout, the relative scarcity of wind farms meant the effects they have on each other were minimal.

But as the UK looks to build more offshore wind farms, the North Sea is becoming crowded. Wake loss is a growing issue, with Equinor and Orsted’s assessments suggesting that even relatively minor effects can translate into millions of pounds of lost revenue.

The report pointed out that the first consenting decision to consider the issue was in 2023 for RWE’s Awel y Mor offshore wind farm off the coast of Wales, which was also the first to secure mitigation for impacts due to wake effects.

Equinor has received development consents for its plans to extend the operational Sheringham Shoal and Dudgeon offshore wind farms off the North Norfolk coast. © Photo: Jan Arne Wold - Woldcam / Equinor
Drone view of the Dudgeon wind farm, Norfolk. Source: Jan Arne Wold – Woldcam / Equinor

Dudgeon and Sheringham Shoal

Equinor warned that its existing Dudgeon and Sheringham Shoal projects could be affected by Outer Dowsing.

Both wind farms are located off the coast of Norfolk and south of Outer Dowsing, with Dudgeon 8 miles (13km) away from the project site.

With 402MW at Dudgeon and 317MW for Sheringham Shoal, the developers received consents in April last year to double their capacity with a combined extension project.

According to Equinor’s assessment, the impact of Outer Dowsing on the operational wind farms and the planned extensions could be between £42 million and £164m in revenue over their lifetimes.

In addition, the document envisions a scenario where Sheringham Shoal suffers a 0.76% wake loss from Outer Dowsing, leading to a revenue loss of £6m-13m.

Dudgeon could suffer a 0.88% loss, costing it £12m-31m, while a 0.89% & 0.30% loss respectively on the Sheringham Shoal and Dudgeon Extension could cost them between £24m and £120m.

Wind turbines at the Hornsea One offshore wind farm. © Supplied by JMC Communications Scotland
Wind turbines at the Hornsea One offshore wind farm.

Hornsea

Orsted explored the impact that Outer Dowsing could have on its operational Race Bank, Hornsea 1 and Hornsea 2 projects. Orsted holds a 50% ownership stake in each of the projects.

The 573MW Race Bank wind farm is based off the north Norfolk coast and southwest of Outer Dowsing. Meanwhile, the 1.2GW Hornsea 1 and 1.32GW Hornsea 2 are among the UK’s biggest offshore wind farms, and are located next to each other around 74.6 miles (120 km) off the Yorkshire coast.

According to Orsted’s financial impact assessment, wake loss caused by Outer Dowsing could result in a £67m-199m financial impact on the projects.

This envisions a 0.52% wake loss hitting Race Bank, causing a £9m-23m impact, while a 0.67% wake loss could bring down Hornsea 1’s revenue by £33m-91m, and a 0.68% wake loss could cost Hornsea 2 £25m-£85m.

The assessments from both Equinor and Orsted are based on a recent report from Wood Thilsted.

The report added that additional projects, including 857MW Triton Knoll, 210MW Westermost Rough, 270MW Lincs, 97.2MW Inner Dowsing, 97.2MW Lynn, and 219MW Humber Gateway. In addition, future wind farms such as Hornsea 3 and Hornsea 4 could also be impacted.