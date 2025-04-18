Energy transition hub launched to help Scottish companies enter UAE

Scottish Enterprise has announced plans to establish an energy transition hub in Abu Dhabi to help Scottish companies enter the United Arab Emirate’s clean energy sector.

SNP deputy First Minister Kate Forbes made the announcement during a trade visit to the Gulf country this week.

While exact details are still to be released, the hub aims to provide businesses with a base in the country for 12-18 months.

In its first year, the hub will be home to five to 10 Scottish companies entering the UAE market for the first time. The hub will give them access to advice and support on setting up, mentoring and coaching on the local business environment, funding advice and sources, and practical advice on doing business in UAE.

Scottish Enterprise chief executive Adrian Gillespie said: “This innovative approach will help ambitious Scottish companies take their first steps in the UAE. We’re intentionally locating the hub in Abu Dhabi to be near businesses at the forefront of UAE’s energy transition, such as Masdar, ADNOC and TAQA.

“Helping Scottish companies identify new opportunities and partnerships outside of Scotland is vital to our future economic success. It’s been a productive visit so far with our companies making incredibly useful connections that will help them further develop a strong presence in UAE when the Scottish energy transition hub opens.”

UAE energy market

The UAE is a leading global trade hub and key target market for Scottish companies – Scotland exported £548 million worth of goods in 2023.

The country is also among the Middle East’s leaders for clean energy, having set 2050 for its net-zero target and targeting 14.2GW of clean energy production capacity by 2030.

It is home to some of the world’s biggest solar farms, such as the 2GW Al Dhafra Solar Park and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Solar Park, which has a planned capacity of 5GW.

© Supplied by Taqa

Deputy first minister Kate Forbes was visiting the country as part of a series of engagements to boost trade between the two nations.

She said: “Scotland’s unique strengths, expertise and innovation in clean energy are recognised around the world. From offshore wind to hydrogen to energy storage, Scottish businesses are at the vanguard of many of the technologies that will support the global energy transition and our future energy security for decades to come.

“The UAE Energy Hub presents Scottish businesses with an excellent opportunity to capitalise on this position and develop the partnerships, the collaborations and the investment opportunities that are ready to be unlocked.”

Energy transition hub

Scottish Enterprise is looking to deliver a dedicated programme to generate additional international export sales for Scotland, with the energy transition hub forming part of the second phase

The first phase took place back in Scotland, where 12 Scottish companies worked with UAE and Scottish business experts to explore regulatory requirements and business culture, plus development of a market entry strategy and execution plan as well as trial pitching sessions.

Seven of these companies – Apollo Engineering Consultants, Aqualution Systems, Cygnas Solutions, Dundas Consultants, Peterson (United Kingdom), Precision Impulse, and TenzorGEO – formed the trade delegation that accompanied Forbes and Gillespie to the UAE.