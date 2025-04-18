Question time for North Sea debate events launched

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Question time for North Sea debate events launched

Erikka Askeland By Erikka Askeland
18/04/2025, 8:03 am
Photo of Erikka Askeland
© Supplied by OEUKDavid Whitehouse CEO OEUK.
OEUK launches its Offshore Wind Insight 2024 report at the All Energy show in Glasgow.

The trade body representing the offshore energy industry including the oil and gas sector has launched a series of debate events across the UK.

Events in Aberdeen, Falkirk and Newcastle will feature a Question Time-style debate format that brings together politicians, industry leaders, unions, and the local community.

Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) has launched a ballot registration system for people who want to attend and will be “selecting attendees to ensure a broad range of perspectives”.

The body said it wants to encouraging “people from all walks of life” to attend and actively participate in discussions on the UK’s energy future.

The debates are free to attend and are aimed at anyone interested in the future of the UK’s energy supply, from workers in the sector, to people simply curious about how the nation will tackle its energy challenges in the years ahead, OEUK said.

OEUK chief executive David Whitehouse said:  “We’re hosting these events to open up the conversation on energy production.

“Whether you work in the offshore energy sector or not, these debates are a chance for everyone to have their say on what the UK’s energy future should look like.

“We want to hear from local communities, businesses and workers who will be affected by these decisions.”

The body has highlighted the sector faces a critical time period.

The UK government is currently mulling a number of existential issues in the sector including the so-called windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas producers, new legal requirements on the environmental impact of oil and gas as well as support for clean energy production such as carbon capture and storage (CCS) and hydrogen.

OEUK said with the UK government currently consulting on key energy policies, and domestic energy production at record lows, these events offer a “timely opportunity for local communities to learn more about offshore energies including oil, gas and renewables, ask questions and engage in a transparent dialogue about how the country can achieve a secure, affordable and sustainable energy future”.
The events titled “Our North Sea future: you decide” take place soon. The event in Aberdeen will take place Tuesday, 29 April; in Falkirk Thursday 1 May and Tuesday 6 May in Newcastle.

Tags