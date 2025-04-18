Question time for North Sea debate events launched

The trade body representing the offshore energy industry including the oil and gas sector has launched a series of debate events across the UK.

Events in Aberdeen, Falkirk and Newcastle will feature a Question Time-style debate format that brings together politicians, industry leaders, unions, and the local community.

Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) has launched a ballot registration system for people who want to attend and will be “selecting attendees to ensure a broad range of perspectives”.

The body said it wants to encouraging “people from all walks of life” to attend and actively participate in discussions on the UK’s energy future.

The debates are free to attend and are aimed at anyone interested in the future of the UK’s energy supply, from workers in the sector, to people simply curious about how the nation will tackle its energy challenges in the years ahead, OEUK said.

OEUK chief executive David Whitehouse said: “We’re hosting these events to open up the conversation on energy production.

“Whether you work in the offshore energy sector or not, these debates are a chance for everyone to have their say on what the UK’s energy future should look like.

“We want to hear from local communities, businesses and workers who will be affected by these decisions.”

The body has highlighted the sector faces a critical time period.

The UK government is currently mulling a number of existential issues in the sector including the so-called windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas producers, new legal requirements on the environmental impact of oil and gas as well as support for clean energy production such as carbon capture and storage (CCS) and hydrogen.

OEUK said with the UK government currently consulting on key energy policies, and domestic energy production at record lows, these events offer a “timely opportunity for local communities to learn more about offshore energies including oil, gas and renewables, ask questions and engage in a transparent dialogue about how the country can achieve a secure, affordable and sustainable energy future”.

The events titled “Our North Sea future: you decide” take place soon. The event in Aberdeen will take place Tuesday, 29 April; in Falkirk Thursday 1 May and Tuesday 6 May in Newcastle.