The UK has huge ambitions for offshore wind, underpinned by the demand for cleaner energy production and a homegrown, secure supply. As with all major industrial shifts, there are opportunities and challenges – the latter in this case being well-documented issues around the supply chain, infrastructure and a dearth of people to drive the change.

Just this year, the UK government announced its Clean Power 2030 plan. Following advice from the National Energy System Operator (NESO), the government aims to deliver a clean power system that meets 100% of electricity demand by 2030. Offshore wind is a key component and alongside solar, is expected to unlock extra investments worth £40 billion a year by the end of the decade.

Expectations are high, and there is an unprecedented urgency to accelerate project delivery. But how can the industry beat the ticking clock of net zero targets in the face of strong headwinds?

Standardisation vs innovation

Thistle Wind Partners is currently developing two ScotWind projects – Ayre and Bowdun – which are split between floating and next generation fixed-foundation technologies. The end-to-end lifecycle for both these technologies, from pre-FEED to decommissioning, begins from the ground up with cables.

Fixed offshore windfarms are an established part of the UK energy mix, having been operational for more than 20 years. They offer confidence to insurers, investors and developers. With the process of installing cables and other subsea equipment already ‘tried and tested’, this element can be replicated and often standardised for newer projects.

This is only possible, however, if challenges such as cable durability and robustness have been addressed. If so, the standardisation of equipment and practices can have the powerful effect of streamlining costs, construction, operations and maintenance. This in turn can improve the likelihood of investment in future developments due to the proven success in existing windfarms.

Standardisation is, of course, an important part of industry. However, we need to be mindful that it is delivered in such a way that it does not stifle innovation because advances in technology will be critical in enabling floating offshore wind to be deployed at a commercial scale.

Floating offshore wind farms have less mature supply chains and deployment and the combination of nascent technologies and deeper waters create new challenges, particularly for cable scopes.

Due to the constant swell in deeper waters, there are multiple factors to consider when optimising cable design, materials and methods of installation for floating offshore wind. The supply chain is in a ‘chicken-and-egg scenario’, with final investment decisions (FIDs) preferred before further investments in research and development and innovation can be justified.

As floating offshore wind is expected to make up 5 GW of the UK government’s 50 GW target, what must be avoided is a bottleneck of orders to fulfil requirements for these projects in the years to come.

Added complexity comes from the shifting geopolitical landscape which has resulted in a change of priorities for the development of global offshore wind – likely to have a long-term effect on the global cable manufacturing supply chain.

A circular economy and optimised installation

To put the future development of offshore wind in context, there is around 15 GW currently in the water. Whether fixed or floating, we need to deliver more of this energy in the next five years than has been achieved in the last two decades if we are to meet the 2030 target.

It’s a big ask, but industry is committed to helping develop a strong, vibrant and resilient supply chain to ensure a long-term renewables future. Thistle Wind Partners, for example, has set an ambition of £2.4 billion spend in Scotland across our twin-track project portfolio and we are actively supporting local businesses in overcoming barriers to entering the market with a novel approach.

One example is the reuse of subsea connectors, which are essential to delivering more efficient and cost-effective cabling from offshore to onshore. Reusing oil and gas connectors and supporting elements helps to reduce the environmental impact of decommissioned assets, as well as optimising the use of existing parts to minimise the need for new materials to be produced or deployed.

Another example of our alternative approach is the adoption of trenchless cabling. In doing so, we lay cable safely, with minimal disruption to the seabed. It avoids excessive marine and biodiversity upset, while also providing greater flexibility, cost reduction and lower risk from weather and environmental factors.

The UK requires the cabling technology and infrastructure to match its ambitions for scaling and deploying offshore wind. In turn, this will offer fresh opportunities for local suppliers and technology developers. Striking the balance between standardisation and innovation, Thistle Wind Partners is proud to play a role as Scotland and the UK strive for a new energy outlook.

