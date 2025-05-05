Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Energy Transition

Standardisation, innovation and the circular economy: Exploring subsea cabling in North Sea offshore wind development

May 5th 2025, 7:00 am
4 min read
Thistle Wind Partners is currently developing two ScotWind projects.
Presented by Thistle Wind Partners

The UK has huge ambitions for offshore wind, underpinned by the demand for cleaner energy production and a homegrown, secure supply. As with all major industrial shifts, there are opportunities and challenges – the latter in this case being well-documented issues around the supply chain, infrastructure and a dearth of people to drive the change.

Just this year, the UK government announced its Clean Power 2030 plan. Following advice from the National Energy System Operator (NESO), the government aims to deliver a clean power system that meets 100% of electricity demand by 2030. Offshore wind is a key component and alongside solar, is expected to unlock extra investments worth £40 billion a year by the end of the decade.

Expectations are high, and there is an unprecedented urgency to accelerate project delivery. But how can the industry beat the ticking clock of net zero targets in the face of strong headwinds?

Nosa Oronsaye of Thistle Wind Partners.

Standardisation vs innovation

Thistle Wind Partners is currently developing two ScotWind projects – Ayre and Bowdun – which are split between floating and next generation fixed-foundation technologies. The end-to-end lifecycle for both these technologies, from pre-FEED to decommissioning, begins from the ground up with cables.

Fixed offshore windfarms are an established part of the UK energy mix, having been operational for more than 20 years. They offer confidence to insurers, investors and developers. With the process of installing cables and other subsea equipment already ‘tried and tested’, this element can be replicated and often standardised for newer projects.

This is only possible, however, if challenges such as cable durability and robustness have been addressed. If so, the standardisation of equipment and practices can have the powerful effect of streamlining costs, construction, operations and maintenance. This in turn can improve the likelihood of investment in future developments due to the proven success in existing windfarms.

Standardisation is, of course, an important part of industry. However, we need to be mindful that it is delivered in such a way that it does not stifle innovation because advances in technology will be critical in enabling floating offshore wind to be deployed at a commercial scale.

Floating offshore wind farms have less mature supply chains and deployment and the combination of nascent technologies and deeper waters create new challenges, particularly for cable scopes.

Due to the constant swell in deeper waters, there are multiple factors to consider when optimising cable design, materials and methods of installation for floating offshore wind. The supply chain is in a ‘chicken-and-egg scenario’, with final investment decisions (FIDs) preferred before further investments in research and development and innovation can be justified.

As floating offshore wind is expected to make up 5 GW of the UK government’s 50 GW target, what must be avoided is a bottleneck of orders to fulfil requirements for these projects in the years to come.

Added complexity comes from the shifting geopolitical landscape which has resulted in a change of priorities for the development of global offshore wind – likely to have a long-term effect on the global cable manufacturing supply chain.

A circular economy and optimised installation

To put the future development of offshore wind in context, there is around 15 GW currently in the water. Whether fixed or floating, we need to deliver more of this energy in the next five years than has been achieved in the last two decades if we are to meet the 2030 target.

It’s a big ask, but industry is committed to helping develop a strong, vibrant and resilient supply chain to ensure a long-term renewables future. Thistle Wind Partners, for example, has set an ambition of £2.4 billion spend in Scotland across our twin-track project portfolio and we are actively supporting local businesses in overcoming barriers to entering the market with a novel approach.
One example is the reuse of subsea connectors, which are essential to delivering more efficient and cost-effective cabling from offshore to onshore. Reusing oil and gas connectors and supporting elements helps to reduce the environmental impact of decommissioned assets, as well as optimising the use of existing parts to minimise the need for new materials to be produced or deployed.

Another example of our alternative approach is the adoption of trenchless cabling. In doing so, we lay cable safely, with minimal disruption to the seabed. It avoids excessive marine and biodiversity upset, while also providing greater flexibility, cost reduction and lower risk from weather and environmental factors.

The UK requires the cabling technology and infrastructure to match its ambitions for scaling and deploying offshore wind. In turn, this will offer fresh opportunities for local suppliers and technology developers. Striking the balance between standardisation and innovation, Thistle Wind Partners is proud to play a role as Scotland and the UK strive for a new energy outlook.

