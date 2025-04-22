A Scottish app, dubbed the “Skyscanner of energy recruitment”, has secured £1.5 million ($1.9m) of investment from private backers.

Moblyze pitches itself as an “AI-driven talent marketplace” designed specifically for the oil and gas and renewable energy sectors.

The new money for JAB Recruitment co-owner Chris Black’s technology firm Moblyze came from the chief financial officer of Skyscanner, Shane Corstorphine, and Sir Ian Wood’s son, Garreth Wood.

This follows a £100,000 pledge from the Scottish Government, which came via its Scottish Enterprise agency.

Wood recently became the chairman of the Wood Foundation after his father stepped down from the role, and he also chairs Kids Operating Room, a charity that provides life-saving surgeries to children.

Meanwhile, Corstorphine has taken on roles with consulting firms CreateFuture and OAG since departing Skyscanner in 2019.

“The energy sector is at a turning point, but recruitment has lagged behind,” Corstorphine said.

“Moblyze delivers a long-overdue solution – leveraging technology to instantly connect skilled professionals with the right opportunities.

“This isn’t just an investment in an energy-tech business; it’s a bold step toward modernising and future-proofing the global energy workforce.”

The Moblyze app uses artificial intelligence (AI) to match workers within the oil and gas and renewables sectors to jobs “in seconds,” the company explained.

Black said: “For decades, the energy sector has relied on outdated recruitment systems – some quite literally conceived in the last century.

“While the industry works to solve today’s complex challenges, the way we connect talent to opportunity has remained stuck in the past.

The new product aims to support workers as the global energy sector transitions to cleaner power sources.

“It’s essential that oil and gas workers aren’t left behind during the transition to renewables,” Black added.

The firm’s first round of investment of $700,000 (around £527,685) was secured by presenting the app’s concept.

The remaining $1.2m (c. £904,600) is now going to finance a global rollout of the technology, after being tested by Fortune 500 companies.

The Moblyze app has now gone live and can be downloaded on both Apple and Android mobile devices.

Black continued: “The transition ahead can feel uncertain, but Moblyze is designed to offer stability – helping workers and employers navigate the shift from high-carbon industries to a more sustainable energy future.”

The Moblyze technology was developed by McKinney, Texas-based team, however, it is based in Westhill and is listed in Scotland.