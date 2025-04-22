Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.

Skyscanner boss and Ian Wood’s son pledge £1.5m to Scottish energy recruitment app

Ryan Duff By Ryan Duff
22/04/2025, 6:00 am
Photo of Ryan Duff
© Supplied by MoblyzeMoblyze CEO Chris Black and Skyscanner CFO Shane Corstorphine.
Moblyze CEO Chris Black and Skyscanner CFO Shane Corstorphine.

A Scottish app, dubbed the “Skyscanner of energy recruitment”, has secured £1.5 million ($1.9m) of investment from private backers.

Moblyze pitches itself as an “AI-driven talent marketplace” designed specifically for the oil and gas and renewable energy sectors.

The new money for JAB Recruitment co-owner Chris Black’s technology firm Moblyze came from the chief financial officer of Skyscanner, Shane Corstorphine, and Sir Ian Wood’s son, Garreth Wood.

This follows a £100,000 pledge from the Scottish Government, which came via its Scottish Enterprise agency.

Wood recently became the chairman of the Wood Foundation after his father stepped down from the role, and he also chairs Kids Operating Room, a charity that provides life-saving surgeries to children.

Meanwhile, Corstorphine has taken on roles with consulting firms CreateFuture and OAG since departing Skyscanner in 2019.

“The energy sector is at a turning point, but recruitment has lagged behind,” Corstorphine said.

“Moblyze delivers a long-overdue solution – leveraging technology to instantly connect skilled professionals with the right opportunities.

“This isn’t just an investment in an energy-tech business; it’s a bold step toward modernising and future-proofing the global energy workforce.”

© Supplied by Jab
JAB Recruitment co-owner and Moblyze CEO Chris Black.

The Moblyze app uses artificial intelligence (AI) to match workers within the oil and gas and renewables sectors to jobs “in seconds,” the company explained.

Black said: “For decades, the energy sector has relied on outdated recruitment systems – some quite literally conceived in the last century.

“While the industry works to solve today’s complex challenges, the way we connect talent to opportunity has remained stuck in the past.

The new product aims to support workers as the global energy sector transitions to cleaner power sources.

“It’s essential that oil and gas workers aren’t left behind during the transition to renewables,” Black added.

The firm’s first round of investment of $700,000 (around £527,685) was secured by presenting the app’s concept.

The remaining $1.2m (c. £904,600) is now going to finance a global rollout of the technology, after being tested by Fortune 500 companies.

The Moblyze app has now gone live and can be downloaded on both Apple and Android mobile devices.

Black continued: “The transition ahead can feel uncertain, but Moblyze is designed to offer stability – helping workers and employers navigate the shift from high-carbon industries to a more sustainable energy future.”

The Moblyze technology was developed by McKinney, Texas-based team, however, it is based in Westhill and is listed in Scotland.

