Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.

Crown Estate offers seabed for Moray Firth floating wind storage site

April 23rd, 7:00am
2 min read
A representation of the Moray FLOW-Park site.© Supplied by Offshore Solutions G
A representation of the Moray FLOW-Park site.
Michael Behr

Michael Behr

A floating wind foundation site has been granted to Offshore Solutions Group (OSG) by Crown Estate Scotland (CES) under a new deal.

The two-year exclusivity agreement will allow the group to develop its Moray FLOW-Park, set to be the first wet storage site in the UK for floating wind projects.

CES granted the space to support logistics, as multiple floating platforms will be able to be stored closer to the ports where the wind turbines are assembled and installed.

OSG chief commercial officer Shane Woodroffe commented: “Our agreement with Crown Estate Scotland allows us to conduct some initial surveys of our proposed sites, and engage further with local stakeholders and communities around our plans.

“The Moray FLOW-Park is set to truly leverage and enhance Scotland’s existing port infrastructure to deliver its floating offshore wind ambitions.”

Future FLOW-Park strategy will be informed by OSG’s shortlist of potential locations, the outcome of a three-year, comprehensive survey of the UK coastline and a detailed assessment of over 200 potential locations.

Scotland has highly ambitious floating offshore wind targets, with around 25GW of projects in the pipeline. This includes the 400MW Green Volt project, which is set to be the largest floating wind farm in the world when it comes online.

The Moray Firth, which is home to several ports, is expected to be a key region in delivering the coming wave of large-scale floating projects.

Scottish Enterprise has previously provided grant support and guidance on public and private sector funding opportunities to OSG for the FLOW-Park project.

Scottish Enterprise director for energy transition Suzanne Sosna said: “Our vision is for Scotland to be viewed as a global centre of excellence for offshore wind, with supply chains that are world-leading in terms of value, competitiveness and quality.

“The plans for the Moray FLOW-Park align perfectly with that vision and will provide critical infrastructure that supports the effective build-out of offshore wind delivery in Scotland.

“This agreement is tangible evidence of the actions being taken to lead the world in this sector and we are delighted to back the ambition that Offshore Solutions Group has shown.”

In addition to the Moray FLOW-Park, OSG is investigating several other potential sites to develop a wet storage facility. This includes another eight in Scotland and six across England and Wales that could support projects in the Celtic Sea.

Tags