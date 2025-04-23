Cerulean Winds moving towards submitting key Aspen document

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.

Cerulean Winds moving towards submitting key Aspen document

April 24th, 12:01am
2 min read
An aircraft used in surveying the sites for Cerulean Winds Aspen project.© Supplied by Cerulean Winds
Michael Behr

Cerulean Winds has moved toward submitting the environmental impact assessment (EIA) for its 1GW Aspen floating offshore wind farm.

This follows the completion of aerial surveys of the planned site in the Central North Sea.

The developer completed 72 digital aerial surveys (DAS) for both Aspen and its sister projects, Beech and Cedar.

This saw ecological data collected from across around 1,077 square miles (2,784 sq km) of ocean.

The work was performed by HiDef Surveying using fixed-wing aircraft, taking place between April 2023 and March 2025.

HiDef Surveying CEO Nicholas Tompkins said: “Completing 72 digital aerial surveys across these sites marks a significant milestone in offshore wind development.

“This large-scale data collection effort supports comprehensive environmental assessments, aiding the consenting process and ensuring sustainable project planning.

“By using ultra-high-resolution digital surveying technology, we have achieved precise species identification while minimising environmental impact – reinforcing our commitment to innovation in offshore monitoring.”

Environmental impact assessment

Having completed the survey stage, Cerulean Winds is now set to submit its EIA for the Aspen project.

In addition, the data gathered during the surveys will be used in the assessments for Beech and Cedar’s consenting phase.

The findings will also help optimise the project’s designs, such as determining turbine placement and infrastructure planning.

Cerulean Winds founding director Dan Jackson: “The completion of this best-in-class work, delivered at scale, is another milestone in the development of the UK’s floating offshore wind industry. The HiDef team have provided the accurate data we need to make our projects as sustainable as possible.

“We’re now looking ahead, alongside our consortium of partners, to developing the project and capturing the benefits of a UK-based FLOW industry.”

Dan Jackson, Co-Founder and Director, Cerulean Winds. © Supplied by Cerulean Winds
Dan Jackson, Co-Founder and Director, Cerulean Winds.

Aspen, Cedar and Beech, which have over 3GW of capacity between them, were awarded to Cerulean Winds as part of the Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) leasing round in March 2023.

These projects aim to provide power to industrial users, helping decarbonise the North Sea, and with additional capacity going to export.

Cerulean Winds began survey activity immediately after the leasing awards were announced, helping keep consenting timelines on track.

The developer previously completed offshore survey work for the cluster of floating projects in January this year, covering seabed mapping to help with cable routing and turbine placement.

Aspen is on track to reach a final investment decision in 2026, with first power between 2028 and 2029, and full operations by 2030.

Once built, the three Cerulean Winds projects could comprise up to 300 turbines.

