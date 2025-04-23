Aberdeen MP calls for support for North Sea oil and gas workers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.

Aberdeen MP calls for support for North Sea oil and gas workers

April 23rd, 4:59pm
3 min read
A group of men in overalls and hard hats walking away from camera.© Shutterstock
North Sea oil and gas workers.
Michael Behr

Calls have been made for the UK government to provide transitional support for North Sea oil and gas workers by a north-east Scotland MP.

Leading a debate in Westminster, MP for Aberdeen north Kirsty Blackman urged the UK government to deliver a clear and credible plan to protect jobs and communities during the energy transition.

“As of 2021, direct employment in oil and gas in Aberdeen has declined by nearly one-third since 2015,” Blackman said, citing evidence from the UK’s seventh carbon budget.

“Household disposable income has fallen and poverty has increased… some estimates indicate that around 14,000 people in the region will need to have moved to other roles or sectors between 2022 and 2030.”

The fate of North Sea oil and gas workers, along with those in services reliant upon extraction, is a key challenge of the UK’s energy transition.

The Labour Party previously made banning future North Sea oil and gas licences a key part of its election campaign as it looks to move the country away from fossil fuels towards renewables.

Aberdeen North MP, Kirsty Blackman.<br />Photo: PARBUL/PA Wire

Addressing the chamber, the SNP MP warned that political uncertainty and a lack of investment are threatening to derail the UK’s energy ambitions, with skilled workers increasingly looking overseas for opportunities.

“We are at a tipping point,” Blackman added. “The risk is that these highly mobile, highly paid oil and gas workers will go abroad. They can up sticks and move to another country, because drilling is the same there—even if the carbon cost is higher and conditions are worse.”

Support plan

Blackman previously gave her backing to Unite the Union’s ‘No Ban Without a Plan’ campaign to preserve oil worker jobs throughout the transition

The trade union launched the campaign to create 35,000 commensurate new energy transition jobs in Scotland by 2030 in May last year.

Blackman said: “If we don’t take control of the situation now, we will lose the skills we need to power the renewable future. Whatever rhetoric the government uses, the industry doesn’t believe they’ve got it right—and that needs to change.”

She also praised local initiatives in Aberdeen to prepare for the energy transition but warned that without UK-wide coordination and certainty, they may fall short.

“We have the right ingredients. But we need everyone to have confidence in the commitments being made. Right now, that confidence is missing,” Blackman added.

“My key ask is that the government listen to people and have a plan. One of the UK government’s founding missions is to grow the economy. We won’t be able to do that if we don’t take advantage of this situation—and the time is now.”

© Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Members of the Unite union march and rally at the Scottish Parliament in protest at Petroineos plans to close Grangemouth oil refinery. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Blackman also previously spoke out against plans to cut the number of roles to be based at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero’s (DESNZ’s) second headquarters in Aberdeen by 2027 from 200 to 35.

The debate comes soon after a report which found 61% of north-east businesses have not seen headcount grow over the last three months, and 23% saw headcount decrease.

Since taking power, the Labour government has pushed through the long-awaited energy skills passport.

Early this year, the initiative finally launched, which aims to ensure oil and gas workers can carry their relevant skills into areas like offshore wind without having to retrain and vice versa.

However, Aberdeen and Grampian Chmaber of Commerce boss Russel Borthwick argued:  “I’ve got a really simple response to the skills passport, the skills passport is a really good initiative, but if there’s no work, it doesn’t matter how many skills someone’s got or doesn’t have, they can’t put them to use.

“So stop talking about skills and start creating work! ”

