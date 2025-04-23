GB Energy receives £300m for offshore wind supply chains

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.

GB Energy receives £300m for offshore wind supply chains

April 24th, 12:01am
2 min read
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer delivers his keynote speech during the Labour Party Conference, at the ACC Liverpool.© Peter Byrne/PA Wire
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer delivers his keynote speech during the Labour Party Conference, at the ACC Liverpool in September 2024. Image: Peter Byrne/PA Wire
Michael Behr

Michael Behr

GB Energy will receive £300 million of funding to invest in domestic supply chains for the UK’s offshore wind sector.

The new investment aims to boost jobs, secure manufacturing facilities for critical clean energy supply chains like floating offshore platforms, and according to the UK government, could “directly and indirectly mobilise billions in additional private investment”.

The latest funding forms part of the previously announced £8.3 billion for GB Energy over the current parliament, with individual companies able to apply for grants if they can show that they will produce long-term investments in UK supply chains.

The fast-tracked funding is being brought forward by prime minister Keir Starmer ahead of the Comprehensive Spending Review.

The public investment complements the £43 billion of private investment pledged for clean energy projects since July.

Starmer said: “Delivering the Plan for Change means winning the race for the clean energy jobs of the future, which will drive growth and help us reach clean power by 2030.

“That is why I am bringing forward much-needed investment in our domestic offshore wind supply chains, strengthening our security and creating good jobs for our welders, electricians, and engineers.

“Let my message to the world go out: come and build the clean energy future in Britain.”

GB Energy

The funding forms part of the government’s modern Industrial Strategy and aims to help build the supply chains for components which are essential to delivering clean power by 2030.

His comments come as Starmer, along with energy secretary Ed Miliband and GB Energy chairman Juergen Maier will write to global clean energy developers and investors calling on them to invest in the UK’s economy.

Energy secretary Ed Miliband added: “It is only by taking back control of our energy that we can protect families and businesses from the rollercoaster of global markets we don’t control.

“That is why this government is doubling down on our clean energy superpower mission – driving economic growth, good jobs and investment across our country.”

GB Energy interim CEO Dan McGrail said: “Great British Energy will help the UK win the global race for clean energy jobs and growth by investing in homegrown supply chains and ensuring key infrastructure parts are made here in Britain.

“We will work closely with businesses across the clean energy sector to get funding out as fast as possible and get projects off the ground.”

