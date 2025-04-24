AI could offset energy demand by cutting industry consumption, says Minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.

AI could offset energy demand by cutting industry consumption, says Minister

April 24th, 6:54am
3 min read
Amazon has invested in X-energy and partnered with Dominion Energy on SMR projects to power its Amazon Web Services data centres (pictured).© Supplied by Amazon
Amazon has invested in X-energy and partnered with Dominion Energy on SMR projects to power its Amazon Web Services data centres (pictured).

PA

Power-hungry AI data centres could more than offset their energy demands with the technology being used to drive down consumption across other industries, a science minister has said.

Labour frontbencher Lord Vallance of Balham told Parliament the UK stood “a very good chance” of securing a large number of computer processing sites, as critics cast doubt on Britain’s attraction given its high energy costs compared with other countries.

The Government has previously set out plans to turn areas of industrial wasteland into “hotbeds” for AI development.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer wants to drastically expand use of the technology to help revolutionise struggling public services and turn around Britain’s economy.

Measures include the development of “growth zones” around the country to build infrastructure such as data centres and improve access to the power grid.

However, concern has been expressed at the amount of energy consumed by the new technology as the Government pursues the emissions goal of net-zero by 2050.

It follows the ending of the mainstream political consensus on tackling climate change, amid worries over the cost of the UK’s green transition on household bills.

Tory peer Lord Mackinlay of Richborough, director of the Global Warming Policy Foundation think tank, said: “For that diminishing number of people who still believe that diminishing Britain’s 0.8% of global CO2 still further is actually an undertaking worth having, I bring very good news.

“And that is the amount of CO2 to be released from UK data centres will be very close to zero.

“Because with energy price in the UK some three times higher than the US, double the price of much of mainland Europe – notably Switzerland where this is a developing industry – I very much doubt we will have any or very few energy hungry AI centres.”

But Lord Vallance said energy consumption of AI and data centres was not forecast to rise to more than 10% of the UK total.

A National Grid technician climbing an electricity pylon. © Supplied by National Grid
A National Grid technician climbing an electricity pylon.

He added: “It is the case that many places across the UK have expressed an interest in becoming an AI growth zone, it’s also the case that many data centre providers are interested in coming to the UK, so I think there is a very good chance of getting a large number of data centres here in the UK.”

The minister went on: “I think it’s the case that AI is going to be very, very important in reducing energy consumption across a number of industries.

“Estimates suggest that even factoring in the increased amount of energy consumed by data centres and AI, the reductions in use as a result of applying AI to a number of industries and elsewhere could outweigh that increase.

“So I think this is a complex picture where AI itself can be part of the solution.”
The UK’s AI sector is valued at 92 billion dollars (£71 billion) and projected to pass a trillion dollars by 2035, according to the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology.

Tags