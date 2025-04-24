Miliband touts low-carbon power as ‘solution’ to energy security

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.

Miliband touts low-carbon power as ‘solution’ to energy security

April 24th, 3:15pm Updated: April 24th, 3:15pm
4 min read
Post Thumbnail© CHRIS J RATCLIFFE/POOL/EPA-EFE/S
Mark Selby

Low-carbon power can play a “critical role” in delivering energy security around the world, according to UK energy secretary Ed Miliband.

Speaking at the first global Future of Energy Summit held at Lancaster House, London on Thursday, Miliband touted renewable and low-carbon energy sources such as nuclear power as the primary “solution” to international energy crises, and a pathway to “abundance”.

“For the UK, just to talk about us for a moment, there is an exciting vision of energy security and abundance from cheap, homegrown low-carbon power,” Miliband said.

“Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, we saw family finances, business finances and public finances wrecked as fossil fuel prices rocketed on the global markets, and therefore, here in Britain.”

Renewable energy presents a solution to energy security that was not possible a decade and a half ago, according to Miliband.

He attributed this to declines in the cost of solar power, which has plunged globally by 90% since 2010, and offshore wind costs that have declined by over 60%.

Last year, $2 trillion was invested in clean energy, double the total amount invested in fossil fuels, data from the International Energy Agency’s latest inventory showed.

Meanwhile, 92.5% of new electricity demand was met by renewable and nuclear power globally, according to a separate report by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). Renewables in 2024: 5 Key Facts Behind a Record-Breaking Year

The golden rule

Miliband’s words were echoed by IEA executive director Fatih Birol who described homegrown energy as “the best friend of energy security”. Birol warned that, to manufacture clean technologies, the industry needs “critical minerals”.

He said diversification is a golden rule, not just of energy sources but also of the countries one imports from, to achieve energy security.

Birol also warned that unpredictable economies lead investors to “fly away”, adding that “no country is an energy island”. All countries globally are “interconnected” through technical innovation, supply and emissions, he said.

Nearly 60 countries around the world were represented at the global energy security summit, plus 50 leaders from businesses and non-governmental organisations.

King Charles sent a message to delegates saying that, as we navigate the transition to clean energy, it presents new “shared” challenges and opportunities.

“As long as we remain massively dependent on fossil fuels, there will be no energy security for Europe,” said Marc Ferracci, minister for industry and energy in France.

“We need to accelerate the phasing out of imported energy, and this means decarbonisation and electrification.”

© Justin Tallis/PA Wire
Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband greets Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA) Fatih Birol at Lancaster House, London, during the International Summit on the Future of Energy Security hosted by IEA and the UK Government.

Hundreds of protestors were expected to rally outside the two-day event at Lancaster House.

Uplift said that demonstrators were urging the government to end the UK’s reliance on oil and gas, which the campaign group said has led to high energy bills and wildfires in Scotland.

Speaking at the event, Miliband described the energy sector delegates as “optimists”, saying that energy can raise living standards. He called on others to carry that spirit of optimism.

Although Miliband outlined a vision of energy abundance from homegrown low-carbon power, he said oil and gas would continue to play an important role in the energy system.

Hardheaded

Miliband said he wanted to take a “hardheaded” approach to the role of low-carbon power as a “route to energy security”.

In an unstable world there can be no national security without energy security, and since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, citizens have been left exposed, he said.

Energy security is at the centre of economic security he added, with huge benefit to be gained from shared cooperation.

Shared challenges promote “shared solutions”, Miliband said.

This leaves the UK particularly vulnerable to global market movements as a “price taker” rather than “price maker”, he added.

New renewables are now the cheapest source of bulk power generation in most of the world, Bloomberg New Energy Finance data suggests.

Birol said that recent events such as the Covid-19 pandemic, extreme weather events and cyber-attacks on energy infrastructure have shown that energy security should not be “taken for granted”.

These are all a reminder of what a crucial issue energy is in the global agenda, Birol told the audience.

He stressed that 750 million people around the world have no access to electricity and more than 2 billion have no access to heat for cooking, making energy affordability important.

Yet there has been progress in the energy transition, with one out of four cars sold in the world now being electric.

