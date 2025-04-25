Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.

National Grid application for Kent-Suffolk grid connection accepted

April 25th, 7:00am
2 min read
Subsea cables.© Supplied by SSEN Transmission
Subsea cables.
Michael Behr

Michael Behr

National Grid’s 2GW Sea Link grid connection has had its consent application accepted by the Planning Inspectorate.

Under the proposal, Sea Link would deploy an 85 mile (138 km) electricity connection linking Pegwell Bay in Kent to the Suffolk coast between Aldeburgh and Thorpeness.

This would see 72 miles of cable laid offshore, with a further 8.6 miles of underground cables linking to new converter stations at each end of the link.

The project will also see a new converter station built within three miles of the proposed Friston substation. These will then be connected via high-voltage alternating current (HVAC) underground cables.

In addition, another new converter station will be raised within three miles of the existing Richborough Substation, with an approximate 0.6 miles of HVAC cables made directly onto the overhead line.

The Kent-Suffolk grid connection will now enter the pre-examination phase, with stakeholders, including members of the public, being invited to provide feedback as part of the process.

The examination is expected to last across this year and into 2026, with a decision to be made by late 2026.

After that, construction is scheduled to begin and last until 2030.

Sea Link project director Adrian Pierssene said: “The acceptance of our application is a significant step forward and reflects the valuable input we have received from local communities and stakeholders.

“Sea Link will play a vital role in connecting more renewable energy to the grid as demand for energy rises, strengthening energy security and helping to deliver a cleaner electricity network. ”

Sea Link forms part of National Grid’s Great Grid Upgrade, which comprises 17 major infrastructure projects, including the Eastern Green Link (EGL) 1 and 2 projects to connect Scotland and England.

The group recently awarded deals to multiple companies under the programme, with the contracts totalling around £59 billion. They will help supply several projects, including Sea Link.

In addition to helping move electricity around the UK, interconnectors like Sea Link can help boost its electricity security.

At a time of growing vulnerability to sabotage and attack, adding additional transmission capacity makes the UK’s grid more robust, adding redundancies in case one link is damaged.