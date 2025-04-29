Carbon tax is ‘killing manufacturing’ in UK, says Ineos boss Ratcliffe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.

Carbon tax is ‘killing manufacturing’ in UK, says Ineos boss Ratcliffe

April 29th 2025, 7:02am
2 min read
Ineos north sea© Martin Rickett/PA Wire
Ineos chairman and owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

PA

Chemicals billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe has said a tax on carbon emissions is “killing manufacturing” in Britain.

The chairman of Ineos, the fourth-biggest chemicals company in the world, said its plant at Grangemouth, near Falkirk, faces a £15-million tax bill for its carbon emissions in 2024.

Ratcliffe said the tax bill is a “heavy blow” for British firms and that it is slowing the Ineos’s attempts to become more energy efficient.

On Wednesday, firms will be required to pay the tax levied on their carbon emissions in 2024 under the UK emission trading scheme.

The scheme is designed to reduce carbon emissions across the economy by making it more expensive to burn fossil fuels and other waste.

Ratcliffe said businesses “can’t afford” to pay the levy at a time when UK energy costs remain high after prices spiked in 2022 and 2023.

He said: “To meet this tax obligation, we will be forced to pause vital investment in projects that were designed to make our operations more efficient and more sustainable. The irony isn’t lost on us.”

His intervention comes after Ineos saw its profits wiped out last year as it racked up large debt costs.

The company’s debt pile stood at more than 10.6 billion euros (£9bn) at the end of 2024, while it swung to a 71.1m euro (£60.5m) loss from a 407.8m euros (£347.3m) profit the previous year.

However, it still saw revenues rise nearly 9% to 16.2bn euros (£13.8bn) last year.

He continued: “This is not just Ineos, this is a reality for British manufacturers up and down the country: carbon emissions, taxes and excessive energy costs are squeezing the life out of the sector.

The billionaire said the tax could push some British manufacturing offshore to countries with “less stringent” emissions rules.

He added: “A tax designed to reduce emissions is, in practice, killing manufacturing, making the UK more dependent on imports and is increasing emissions.

“Give us competitive energy costs, give us the incentives to invest in new assets and to play our part in building a strong, sustainable industrial future.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero said: “Our mission is for clean power by 2030 because clean, homegrown energy is the best way to protect billpayers and boost Britain’s energy independence.

“A strong UK emissions trading scheme will play a key role in this, driving green investment as part of a broader industrial strategy, creating jobs and growing the UK’s economy.”

