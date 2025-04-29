Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.

Scottish suppliers not able to compete for renewables work due to policy

April 30th 2025, 12:01 am
4 min read
Scottish Renewables head of energy transition and supply chain Emma Harrick.© Supplied by Scottish Renewables
Scottish Renewables head of energy transition and supply chain Emma Harrick.
Ryan Duff

Ryan Duff

More than half of respondents to Scottish Renewables’ supply chain report said that domestic market conditions are making it more difficult to win work.

Of those who answered the trade body’s questions, 60% did not think that the UK and Scottish governments are enabling the right market conditions for Scottish businesses to compete and secure contracts.

This response was seen as “concerning” by Scottish Renewables’ director of energy transition and supply chain, Emma Harrick.

She said: “If we want to unlock the full potential of this industry, that gap must be addressed.

“And if we’re serious about delivering on our clean power potential and building a world-leading green economy, we need to think bigger than we ever have before.

“This means urgently delivering an economic environment that maximises the entrepreneurial spirit of our clean power supply chain.”

© Mhairi Edwards
The arrival of Edda Brint_Edda Wind Service Operation Vessel (SOV) for Seagreen offshore wind farm at Montrose Port.

In addition to this, 64% of those who answered Scottish Renewables’ questions said that project pipeline uncertainty within the renewables market is a significant barrier to scaling up their businesses.

However, 36% said that “pipeline uncertainty does slow down progress but we are adapting”.

Policy uncertainty was also reported as the biggest “challenge” facing Scotland’s renewable energy supply chain.

“Navigating policy changes and regulatory uncertainties” was voted on by 36% of respondents as the “most pressing” issue facing their business.

Securing enough “skilled talent for the growing industry” was the second biggest challenge at 28%, while 24% listed supply chain bottlenecks and materials shortages, and 12% mentioned attracting sufficient investment to “meet project demands”.

More needed to crack supply chain ‘conundrum’

At a recent Aberdeen event, Scottish Renewables chief executive Claire Mack said that the green energy sector “has yet to crack the conundrum of how to drive investment” to the supply chain. 

Mack explained: “The pipeline of projects, while plentiful, is still not providing certainty or bankable contracts and commitments to allow you to call off and reserve capacity to make firm plans on staffing and training to build capability, or to buy land and kit to expand your own operations.”

Scottish Renewables chief executive Claire Mack. © Supplied by Scottish Renewables
Scottish Renewables chief executive Claire Mack.

International pressures have been raised as a concern for those in the UK’s supply chain frequently in recent years, with Aberdeen’s Belmar Engineering liquidator MHA listing the issue as one of the reasons for the firm closing its doors this month.

In response to this news, Nexos managing director for offshore Derek Mitchell said: “It’s another stark reminder of the challenges facing the local manufacturing sector in Aberdeen—and more broadly across the UK—as businesses continue to navigate high operational costs and the challenging pace of the energy transition.”

Majority of renewables suppliers to invest in facilities and people this decade

Despite the challenges facing suppliers in the renewable energy market, the majority of respondents also claimed to be investing in skills, capabilities and facilities across Scotland.

Scottish Renewables reported 64% of firms are investing in delivering work in the green energy space over the next “three to five years”.

To this, Harrick added: “It’s promising to see that nearly two-thirds of supply chain businesses are preparing to invest in strengthening their clean energy capabilities over the next five years and it’s clear that our renewable energy industry isn’t just growing – it’s becoming the engine of Scotland’s future economy, with businesses recognising it as the country’s biggest economic opportunity.”

Scottish renewables supply chain

© Supplied by Scottish Renewables
Emma Harrick, Director of Energy Transition and Supply Chain at Scottish Renewables and Dr. Turgay Koroglu, Port Decarbonisation Engineer at Montrose Port Authority.

Organisations representing more than 9,700 jobs took part in a questionnaire which informed Scottish Renewables’ latest Supply Chain Impact Statement.

A total of 39 organisations took part, including Kintore-based engineering firm Pier Solutions and the north-east’s Montrose Port.

Port of Montrose was recently acknowledged in the Scottish parliament for its Plug Montrose initiative, Scotland’s first large-scale shore power facility, which supplies green power to offshore energy vessels through the site’s electricity grid.

Alongside the north-east businesses were Glasgow solar and battery firm Emtec Energy, Edinburgh’s green energy engineering design and consultancy business Quoceant and Paisley-based blade repair organisation 1StopWind, alongside others.

Harrick commented: “This year’s edition of the Supply Chain Impact Statement represents more than 9,700 jobs and offers a clear view of how project developers are actively collaborating with and investing in local supply chain partners, from cutting-edge start-ups and SMEs to well-established firms.”

Tags