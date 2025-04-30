The EET Interview: Ruth Herbert, managing director, business development and strategic initiatives
In our exclusive interview with Ruth Herbert, EET managing director, business development and strategic initiatives, Energy Voice editor Mark Selby discusses Ruth’s career journey from the public to private sector, and the decarbonisation journey that EET (formerly Essar Oil) is taking.
EET Fuels has completed the installation and connection of a hydrogen-ready furnace at its Stanlow oil refinery, in a landmark moment for UK industry.