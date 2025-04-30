Net zero will provide the UK with protection from unstable fossil fuel markets and soaring bills, the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero’s (DESNZ’s) chief scientific adviser Paul Monks said.

“This government has set a clear goal that we must sprint towards clean energy and net zero.

“It’s not just because of the climate’s imperative, urgent as that is, it’s because of the energy security it also provides the protection from unstable fossil fuel markets and soaring bills.”

He also said at the UK’s largest net zero congress on Tuesday that the “rejuvenation” of the UK’s industrial heartlands “will provide hundreds of thousands of new jobs in new industries”.

“The prime minister’s made it quite clear that it’s one of his five guiding missions to make the UK a clean energy superpower, which means achieving clean power by 2030 while speeding up the net zero transition across the economy is essential,” Monks said while speaking at Innovation Zero at Kensington Olympia in London.

“And the government hasn’t wasted time getting going on this. They’ve lifted the onshore wind ban, they’ve consented almost three gigawatts of solar, invested more than £20 billion in carbon capture and hydrogen clusters.

“It’s set up Great British Energy, our new national clean energy company, and it’s also made sweeping reforms to planning grids and the energy market to create the right conditions for a successful transition.”

Monks said he was most excited about the need for innovation and that he had been “inspired” by the wide variety of technological solutions available at this year’s Innovation Zero awards.

“We, through government, have invested a billion through our net zero innovation portfolio to help companies like yourselves develop new technologies and get ready for the market,” Monks said, presenting the event’s award ceremonies, where he said six companies were represented from the government’s net zero innovation portfolios.

“But the reality is that ministers, officials, chiefs science advisers, can only do so much. I think there’s Ronald Reagan who said, ‘The best minds are not in government, if any of them were, business would steal them away.’”