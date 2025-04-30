Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Net zero ‘protection’ from unstable fossil fuel markets, says DESNZ chief science adviser 

The UK’s chief scientific adviser on net zero hailed the energy transition’s role in energy security as well as meeting the “urgent” climate imperative.

April 30th 2025, 10:30 am Updated: April 30th 2025, 10:30 am
2 min read
DESNZ chief scientific adviser Paul Monks.© Supplied by UK Government
DESNZ chief scientific adviser Paul Monks.
Jessica Mills Davies

Jessica Mills Davies

Net zero will provide the UK with protection from unstable fossil fuel markets and soaring bills, the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero’s (DESNZ’s) chief scientific adviser Paul Monks said.

“This government has set a clear goal that we must sprint towards clean energy and net zero.

“It’s not just because of the climate’s imperative, urgent as that is, it’s because of the energy security it also provides the protection from unstable fossil fuel markets and soaring bills.”

He also said at the UK’s largest net zero congress on Tuesday that the “rejuvenation” of the UK’s industrial heartlands “will provide hundreds of thousands of new jobs in new industries”.

“The prime minister’s made it quite clear that it’s one of his five guiding missions to make the UK a clean energy superpower, which means achieving clean power by 2030 while speeding up the net zero transition across the economy is essential,” Monks said while speaking at Innovation Zero at Kensington Olympia in London.

“And the government hasn’t wasted time getting going on this. They’ve lifted the onshore wind ban, they’ve consented almost three gigawatts of solar, invested more than £20 billion in carbon capture and hydrogen clusters.

“It’s set up Great British Energy, our new national clean energy company, and it’s also made sweeping reforms to planning grids and the energy market to create the right conditions for a successful transition.”

Monks said he was most excited about the need for innovation and that he had been “inspired” by the wide variety of technological solutions available at this year’s Innovation Zero awards.

“We, through government, have invested a billion through our net zero innovation portfolio to help companies like yourselves develop new technologies and get ready for the market,” Monks said, presenting the event’s award ceremonies, where he said six companies were represented from the government’s net zero innovation portfolios.

“But the reality is that ministers, officials, chiefs science advisers, can only do so much. I think there’s Ronald Reagan who said, ‘The best minds are not in government, if any of them were, business would steal them away.’”

