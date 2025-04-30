Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Innovation Zero: In conversation with Diana Taylor, MD of Future Humber

Driving the "compelling narrative" for the Humber region.

April 30th 2025, 3:07 pm Updated: April 30th 2025, 3:07 pm
2 min read

The Humber is “a living lab for how to enable the energy transition”, it has been claimed.

Diana Taylor, the MD of Future Humber, made the comments while in conversation with Energy Voice at the Innovation Zero conference in London.

She described how her organisation was aiming to bring together the private and public sector with academia to “drive the compelling story and the compelling narrative for Humber”.

“We are the engine room for collaborative action,” Dr Taylor told Sepi Golzari-Munro.

“We have partners from all sectors, particularly, of course, clean growth and renewable energy.

“Our partners are really driving the new hydrogen economy, driving carbon capture and storage… and Humber is known globally for offshore wind and how we deliver for the UK in terms of renewable energy.”

Focus on the future

VPI Immingham, the power provider behind two oil refineries on the Humber Bank. © Supplied by VPI
VPI Immingham, the power provider behind two oil refineries on the Humber Bank.

Looking ahead to the next five or ten years, Future Humber sees an “exciting” time for the cluster locally.

The focus in the short-term will, Dr Taylor said, be on ensuring the skills and talent are available locally to achieve meaningful progress and ensure ambitions are realised.

Meanwhile, “technology and innovation” will also be key to ensuring the region unlocks its full potential.

E-FWD Analysis: The UK’s renewable energy costs crisis

Dr Taylor leads the executive team at Future Humber and is responsible for guiding the vision and strategy to market the Humber to the UK, Europe, and beyond.

Working with bondholders, partners and stakeholders to “build the voice of the region”, the organisation aims to enable local businesses to succeed and grow amid a changing energy sector.

Its mission comes as the Humber – currently the UK’s most carbon intensive industrial cluster – positions itself to play a leading role in decarbonising the UK.

All the latest energy news from the Humber

Map: UK offshore wind and net-zero ambitions

 

Tags