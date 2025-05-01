PD Ports announces green hub plans to rival neighbouring Teesworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

PD Ports announces green hub plans to rival neighbouring Teesworks

May 1st 2025, 12:58 pm
3 min read
Post Thumbnail© Supplied by PD Ports

Leigh Jones

A Teesside port operator has announced plans to build an offshore wind manufacturing hub, alongside a similar project by neighbours who had unsuccessfully attempted to sue them.

PD Ports has announced plans for its Teesport Offshore Gateway, which includes developing 180 acres of land on its estate on the river Tees where it also has container and bulk terminals, as well as RORO facilities.

The new development will see a brand-new 1 km long deep-water riverside quay built on the south side of the river, roughly one mile closer to the sea than similar infrastructure opened last year by neighbouring Teesworks.

Teesport is the sixth-biggest port in the UK. PD Ports says the new development will be suitable “for a range of offshore manufacturers, assembly, marshalling and supply chain support services.”

PD Ports chief executive Frans Calje said: “One of Teesside’s great strengths is its ability to reinvent itself in the face of change.

“As the UK and the wider world turns its attention to large-scale renewable energy sources, here at PD Ports we see the opportunity – and the responsibility – to play our part by offering an offshore wind development site that is perfectly positioned to unlock the capability of our region – not only as a hub for trade and industry, but also to deliver the clean energy revolution.”

The site has both planning and marine consent to extend an existing berth to develop the new 15.5m deep-water mooring, to provide access to all current and planned offshore installation vessels.

High Court

PD Ports’ estate is surrounded by former steelworks land, which was acquired via compulsory purchase by the public sector South Tees Development Corporation (STDC), which is chaired by Conservative mayor Ben Houchen.

The surrounding site is more commonly known as Teesworks, and is marketed by Teesworks Ltd, a private company established as a public-private joint venture before the public sector controversially handed most of its equity in the project to the private partners for no cost.

In 2021, STDC launched legal action against PD Ports after the latter refused to pay for access across routes that, it argued, it had acquired through historical use.

Teesworks Ltd was added as a third party to the case after it purchased the freehold of some of the land in question. That land is now the location of SeAH Wind’s enormous monopile factory and the adjacent South Bank Quay, which started operating last Autumn.

The High Court decided last February that PD Ports had historic claims of access across the Teesworks site, with Mr Justice Rajah saying the port operator was “clearly the successful party” in the case, awarding them huge costs.

Teesside is becoming a central location for the UK’s energy transition, with the government recently awarding billions in funding for Net Zero Teesside, a gas-fired power station on the site of the former Redcar steelworks blast furnace, which will include carbon capture and storage.

Korean company SeAH Wind will imminently begin fulfilling orders from its Teesside monopile factory, while power generated from SSE, Equinor and Vårgrønn’s Dogger Bank C windfarm will come ashore at nearby Marske-by-the-Sea and be converted for the grid at Lazenby.

Mr Calje added: “Although these proposals are at an early stage, we are confident that this development will support the UK government’s ambitions for future offshore wind power generation.

“We also firmly believe that a facility such as this will lead to significant job creation – driving growth, employment and skills training opportunities in our coastal communities.”

Tags