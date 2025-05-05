Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Reducing uncertainty: securing your contingent workforce in the global energy sector

May 5th 2025, 7:00 am Updated: May 5th 2025, 7:00 am
2 min read
In the last 20 years, JAB has worked across 34 locations, filling over 10,000 positions globally in the energy sector.© Supplied by JAB
In the last 20 years, JAB has worked across 34 locations, filling over 10,000 positions globally in the energy sector.

In the energy industry, filling short-term roles, as and when required, is challenging. Influencing factors, such as a wider range of job options due to expanding energy sources, talent leakage, and rules or regulatory changes like the recent amends to IR35, can affect personnel availability for fast-paced crew hire.

How employers can overcome crew change challenges

Managing contingency workforce requirements can be a logistical headache for global energy companies. Specific problems can arise in recruiting people across different countries, states and regions. Localised variations in recruitment laws, tax regulations, training and payment processes can be highly complex and time-consuming for employers to manage. Additionally, transport needs and visa and permit regulations must be taken care of, too.

However, time is money. Avoiding delays by having the right people in the right place at the right time, compliant and ready to work, is essential.

Global energy recruitment specialists

Your recruitment partner must understand the energy industry’s specific challenges and how international energy companies do business. However, not all recruitment providers have the expertise, experience, technology or robust data infrastructure to overcome these challenges. Partnering with an energy sector recruitment specialist with a global footprint can reduce time, money, stress and hiring risks.  

In the last 20 years, JAB has worked across 34 locations, filling over 10,000 positions globally in the energy sector. With a dedicated energy team of 40 people, based in the UK, USA and Canada, our AI-enhanced app powered by Moblyze, it is a recognised trusted partner to its loyal client base. JAB focus on partnerships and professionalism, aligning skills and employer needs with smart, purpose-built tech. It works with clients throughout the recruitment project lifecycle, from early-stage planning to people resourcing, to support short-term and long-term workforce needs.

Effective contingent workforce hiring

The JAB app is specifically designed for global energy recruitment. It revolutionises how contingent and contract individuals and crews are hired and managed. The app includes AI competency mapping and rigorous data management for optimized workforce visibility and sourcing. This means it can locate, engage, and match the right contract workers with clients efficiently. Catering to both onshore and offshore placements, the app ensures companies can access the talent that can meet their immediate project needs. Designed for fast-moving contractor recruitment, the app can often help fill vacancies in minutes.

While the energy industry is changing, the need for rapid recruitment to support imminent project start dates will continue to be a constant requirement. Combining deep industry expertise with the latest technology reduces recruitment uncertainty for energy companies.

