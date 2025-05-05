In the energy industry, filling short-term roles, as and when required, is challenging. Influencing factors, such as a wider range of job options due to expanding energy sources, talent leakage, and rules or regulatory changes like the recent amends to IR35, can affect personnel availability for fast-paced crew hire.

How employers can overcome crew change challenges

Managing contingency workforce requirements can be a logistical headache for global energy companies. Specific problems can arise in recruiting people across different countries, states and regions. Localised variations in recruitment laws, tax regulations, training and payment processes can be highly complex and time-consuming for employers to manage. Additionally, transport needs and visa and permit regulations must be taken care of, too.

However, time is money. Avoiding delays by having the right people in the right place at the right time, compliant and ready to work, is essential.

Global energy recruitment specialists

Your recruitment partner must understand the energy industry’s specific challenges and how international energy companies do business. However, not all recruitment providers have the expertise, experience, technology or robust data infrastructure to overcome these challenges. Partnering with an energy sector recruitment specialist with a global footprint can reduce time, money, stress and hiring risks.

In the last 20 years, JAB has worked across 34 locations, filling over 10,000 positions globally in the energy sector. With a dedicated energy team of 40 people, based in the UK, USA and Canada, our AI-enhanced app powered by Moblyze, it is a recognised trusted partner to its loyal client base. JAB focus on partnerships and professionalism, aligning skills and employer needs with smart, purpose-built tech. It works with clients throughout the recruitment project lifecycle, from early-stage planning to people resourcing, to support short-term and long-term workforce needs.

Effective contingent workforce hiring

The JAB app is specifically designed for global energy recruitment. It revolutionises how contingent and contract individuals and crews are hired and managed. The app includes AI competency mapping and rigorous data management for optimized workforce visibility and sourcing. This means it can locate, engage, and match the right contract workers with clients efficiently. Catering to both onshore and offshore placements, the app ensures companies can access the talent that can meet their immediate project needs. Designed for fast-moving contractor recruitment, the app can often help fill vacancies in minutes.

While the energy industry is changing, the need for rapid recruitment to support imminent project start dates will continue to be a constant requirement. Combining deep industry expertise with the latest technology reduces recruitment uncertainty for energy companies.

Download the JAB app via the Apple App Store or Google Play