The Octopus interview: Greg Jackson, chief executive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

The Octopus interview: Greg Jackson, chief executive

Octopus chief executive Greg Jackson spoke in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the Innovation Zero congress on Wednesday about the costs and benefits of zonal pricing.

May 2nd 2025, 11:53 am Updated: May 2nd 2025, 11:53 am
2 min read

“The amazing thing about innovation is, it’s not a zero-sum game,” Octopus Energy chief executive Greg Jackson said in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of Innovation Zero, the UK’s largest net-zero congress. “You create new value for the future.”

Octopus overtook British Gas as the main residential energy supplier in the UK market this year, but Jackson said growth shouldn’t be an excuse “to slip”.

“It meant more to us that we were named Which? recommended energy provider for the eighth year in a row,” he said. “And we’ve only been going nine years.”

The energy company has been beating the drum for locational pricing, which is already a staple in much of Europe, and is touted as a way of reducing the cost of power in areas of high demand by balancing need with supply.

Zonal pricing is not a “weird new mystical idea”, Jackson said, arguing that it is already the norm for more than half of the electricity in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

He said Sweden adopted zonal pricing in about 15 months and that if the UK government decides to approve the reforms following a consultation, it could become a reality in just 18 months.

“The wholesale price is set for the whole country every half hour by the single most expensive unit generated anywhere in the country, and everyone pays that price,” Jackson said.

“In zonal pricing… the price for each zone is locally. What that means is that the wholesale price will reflect supply and demand in that zone. If there’s a zone where we’ve got a tremendous amount of renewable generation, consumers can enjoy cheaper electricity, supply and demand delivers that.”

A study by FTI Consulting and the energy company suggested that regional pricing could save about £3.7 billion a year.

Jackson said those savings would happen “immediately without shifting any demand”, and that up to £7bn a year could be saved as decisions get made about building more “appropriate” infrastructure.

Tags