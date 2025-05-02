Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Octopus boss dismisses concerns zonal pricing will jeopardise offshore wind

Octopus chief executive Greg Jackson played down warnings that regional power prices could threaten investment in offshore wind and the north.

May 2nd 2025, 1:15 pm Updated: May 2nd 2025, 1:15 pm
3 min read
Octopus CEO says zonal pricing will not harm offshore wind. Picture shows; Octopus CEO Greg Jackson.. Innovation Zero at Kensington Olympia.. Jessica Davies/DCT Media Date; 30/04/2025© Jessica Davies/DCT Media
Octopus CEO says zonal pricing will not harm offshore wind. Picture shows; Octopus CEO Greg Jackson.. Innovation Zero at Kensington Olympia.. Jessica Davies/DCT Media Date; 30/04/2025
Jessica Mills Davies

Jessica Mills Davies

Octopus boss Greg Jackson has dismissed concerns raised by offshore wind developers that zonal pricing could jeopardise investment in offshore wind farms, especially in the north.

A proponent of rolling out regional power prices across the UK, he argues that any potential investment lost in new wind projects will be recouped from savings on wind curtailment.

On the same day that Jackson spoke to Energy Voice on the sidelines of the Innovation Zero conference, the Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce wrote to prime minister Keir Starmer warning that proposed reforms to the grid jeopardise major offshore wind projects in Scotland.

The commerce chamber said introducing zonal power pricing risks investment being cancelled or put on hold in the north and north-east.

“More than once, I’ve been called in when very large energy users have been threatening to either leave the UK or to site their new infrastructure outside the UK because of high energy prices,” Jackson said in response, in an exclusive interview at the event in Kensington Olympia.

“If you can produce energy cheaply, which, by the way, the offshore producers can do… we should be out there finding the demand and bringing it, attracting new investment to grow these industries.”

‘Immediate benefits’

© Jessica Davies/DCT Media
Octopus boss Greg Jackson dismisses concerns that zonal pricing will raise the cost of developing offshore wind farms. Picture shows; From left: London correspondent Jessica Mills Davies and Octopus CEO Greg Jackson.. Innovation Zero at Kensington Olympia in London.. Jessica Davies/DCT Media Date; 30/04/2025

Jackson said zonal pricing produces “immediate benefits” because it will create a system that is “more efficient” – and that future benefits will be produced by investing in the “right infrastructure in the right places”.

Jackson argued that zonal pricing would also reduce the amount the UK pays on wind curtailment.

“It would reduce that,” he said. “And it would get cheap electricity to people, politicians and business people.

“We can’t keep telling the public that renewables are cheap and then putting their bills up, at some point that system breaks. We’ve seen what happens. We’ve seen in America what happens when it breaks.”

He said the biggest threat to investment is if the system is not reformed in an “orderly way”, warning that political uncertainty in the US has led investment in renewables to fall off a cliff.

Jackson also said that zonal pricing will be good for battery energy storage, and that this will benefit wind developers. If the marginal price of power, which is currently set by gas, shifts to energy storage as excess renewable power is stored and dispatched during times of low supply then it could amplify the market for batteries.

“If you can produce energy cheaply, which, by the way, the offshore producers can do all right: we should be out there finding the demand and bringing it, attracting new investment to grow these industries,” said Jackson.

“There are huge opportunities around the UK. Obviously we’re doing great, so in Scotland… I look, for example, at what could be done in the Celtic Sea; the opportunity again to foster new industries with access to cheap clean energy.

“But also, we can build other things. I was speaking to a very large developer that said, look, we want zonal pricing, because it will make batteries more efficient. We’ll be able to put batteries in more places, invest in more batteries. And so I think, as the world changes, successful businesses are those that lead the change, adapt to it and deliver value for customers.”

Tags