Power Moves: Concordia Energy adds chief transformation officer

Carola Wolf has been appointed as the chief transformation officer at recently founded Concordia Energy.

Wolf has nearly 30 years of transformation and JV experience, having previously spearheaded BP’s ‘fit to grow’ programme to unlock value and drive efficiency at scale, setting a new industry benchmark for JV performance management.

Concordia Energy founder Sayma Cox: “This is a powerful signal of how we are building our company. At Concordia, we are not following the conventional oil and gas playbook. We are building a business model that is different by design – focused on influencing JV performance, driving operational value, and delivering investor returns.

“That requires leaders with the right experience, mindset, and a track record of creating value in the toughest environments. Carola is the ideal person to help drive our transformation agenda forward – and this is just the beginning!”

Having launched Concordia Energy earlier this year, former CEO of Aberdeen-based North Sea Midstream Partners (NSMP) Cox said that her new oil and gas company will invest in existing producing assets with a non-operated stake.

© Supplied by Shell

Zoë Yujnovich has been appointed to replace John Pettigrew as the chief executive of UK gas and electricity utility operator National Grid.

The group added she will join its board on 1 September before becoming chief executive on 17 November after Pettigrew retires.

Yujnovich joins National Grid from Shell, where she served as integrated gas and upstream director having joined the supermajor in 2014.

Pettigrew has spent almost ten years leading National Grid, and the company said he and its board had agreed it is the “right time to transition leadership”.

National Grid chairwoman Paula Reynolds meanwhile praised Pettigrew’s leadership as chief executive as “exemplary, driving the group’s strategic transformation, enabling the energy transition and delivering significant shareholder value”.

“He will leave the group in a strong financial and operational position to deliver on the exciting growth opportunity ahead,” she said.

As for Yujnovich, Reynolds said she “has wide experience of the energy sector. An internationalist in outlook, she has a strong sense of purpose and is an inspiring leader.

“Further, she will arrive with a notable track record of delivering complicated, large scale capital projects in complex political environments.”

The leadership transition comes as the grid operator embarks on an “unprecedented” £35 billion upgrade programme in its electricity transmission business over the next six years.

National Grid is also investing up to £59bn in high-voltage cable projects, including the Eastern Green Link 4, Sealink and Lionlink.

© Supplied by Advanced Innergy Hol

Ben Wallace, a former defence secretary of the UK, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Advanced Innergy Holdings (AIS).

Serving from 2019-2023, Wallace brings a wealth of experience in defence development, policy, strategy, and security.

Established in 1993, AIS is a global materials technology company headquartered in the UK, specialising in fire and thermal protection of assets across a broad energy and industrial client base.

It also offers underwater cable protection for the non-renewable and renewable energy sectors in addition to battery testing and battery protection materials business.

Wallace said: “AIS is a great UK success story, supporting a global energy transition by leveraging its market-leading solutions to provide its global client base with mission-critical protection for vital strategic industries.

“The products manufactured by AIS play an important role in delivering energy security and transition, both of which deliver positive socioeconomic impact.”

© Supplied by Ashtead Technology

Alan McLean has taken on role of head of mechanical solutions at Aberdeen-based Ashtead Technology.

McLean will have global responsibility for the company’s mechanical solutions service line, overseeing growth and delivery of key technology solutions including subsea cutting and recovery, lifting, pulling and deployment and offshore support equipment.

Working alongside Ashtead Technology’s team of subject matter experts, he will ensure excellence in technical and commercial delivery as well as acceleration of the international growth of the group’s mechanical solutions offerings.

Ashtead Technology chief operating officer Brett Lestrange said: “Alan joins the company at an exciting time as we continue to invest in our decommissioning and back deck capabilities, evidenced by our recent success in a major jacket decommissioning project offshore India.

“With the opening of our new mechanical solutions facility in Houston this week, adding strength to our international capabilities, we look forward to working with Alan to continue building momentum with our customers.”

Ashtead Technology has been pursuing an M&A strategy for several years, making several acquisitions, helping push its revenue growth up to 52% for 2024.

© Supplied by STATS Group

Vikas Shangari has been promoted to global sales director at Kintore-based pipeline technology specialist STATS Group.

Shangari will lead STATS’ global sales strategy across all of the group’s nine international locations, spanning the Middle East, North America, APAC, the UK, and Europe.

He joined STATS in 2011 as country manager in Qatar and over the past 14 years has played a pivotal role in growing STATS’ reputation and geographic footprint in the Middle East.

STATS Group CEO Stephen Rawlinson said: “Vikas is synonymous with proven sales success, starting out more than a decade ago at STATS in Qatar, where he helped build a fledging project-specific business into the multi-faceted and productive business it is today.

“With his passion for STATS, Vikas is well placed to lead our global sales function and to utilise his proven leadership qualities to develop growth in new regions.

“In this global role, Vikas will prioritise the development and implementation of a global sales training programme, our customer feedback metrics and strategy, and work with the regions to develop and augment their sales teams resources and strategies.”

Stats Group opened a new base in Saudi Arabia last year as part of its plans for global growth.

© Supplied by Ventex

Eddie Moore has joined Aberdeen-headquartered climate tech venture studio Ventex as a partner to support its growing portfolio of companies.

Moore brings more than a decade of international experience across the energy and marine sectors. Throughout his career, he has supported businesses to scale into new markets and build sustainable international momentum.

The cross-border business development specialist will work alongside chief financial officer Robert Aitken and founders Steve Gray and Stuart McLeod to unlock global growth for businesses within the studio.

They will be further supported by marketing specialist Chloe Watson, artificial intelligence engineer Luis Toral, and Lynne Fraser, who has joined the firm’s finance function.

Ventex Studio managing partner Stuart McLeod said: “By bringing together exceptional talent across multiple disciplines, we’re laying the foundation Ventex needs to scale globally – and helping the businesses we invest in to do the same.”

Ventex repurposes companies, technologies, skills and experience in the existing supply chain to support the transition to net zero. It also invests in companies with technologies that have significant potential to help solve the climate crisis.

The studio has already completed its first four investments: Aberdeen-based High Performance Robotics (HPR), Cumbria’s Rovtech Solutions, Westhill-based Valor ROV, which it has since merged with Rovtech, and decommissioning-focused Rahd.AI, which is headquartered in Australia.

© Supplied by Integrity HSE

Karen Swanson has been appointed as receptionist and administrator to Aberdeen-based QHSE and training specialist Integrity HSE.

She will take responsibility for the running of the company’s headquarters on Queens Road, providing operational support to its team of subject matter experts.

Swanson previously worked at COSL Drilling, providing workforce planning, certification compliance, and the onboarding of offshore personnel.

Integrity HSE managing director Steven Harris said: “Karen brings with her significant expertise in training coordination, human resources, logistics, and operational support.

“Her meticulous attention to detail and collaborative working style are exactly what we require during this phase of expansion. She will play a crucial role in ensuring our clients continue to benefit from the highest standard of service.”

