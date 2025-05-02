Power Moves: Concordia Energy adds chief transformation officer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Power Moves: Concordia Energy adds chief transformation officer

May 2nd 2025, 3:15 pm Updated: May 2nd 2025, 3:15 pm
6 min read
Concordia Energy chief transformation officer Carola Wolf.
Michael Behr

Michael Behr

Carola Wolf has been appointed as the chief transformation officer at recently founded Concordia Energy.

Wolf has nearly 30 years of transformation and JV experience, having previously spearheaded BP’s ‘fit to grow’ programme to unlock value and drive efficiency at scale, setting a new industry benchmark for JV performance management.

Concordia Energy founder Sayma Cox: “This is a powerful signal of how we are building our company. At Concordia, we are not following the conventional oil and gas playbook. We are building a business model that is different by design – focused on influencing JV performance, driving operational value, and delivering investor returns.

“That requires leaders with the right experience, mindset, and a track record of creating value in the toughest environments. Carola is the ideal person to help drive our transformation agenda forward – and this is just the beginning!”

Having launched Concordia Energy earlier this year, former CEO of Aberdeen-based North Sea Midstream Partners (NSMP) Cox said that her new oil and gas company will invest in existing producing assets with a non-operated stake.

Shell integrated gas and upstream director Zoe Yujnovich is set to become the next chief executive of National Grid. © Supplied by Shell
National Grid chief executive Zoe Yujnovich.

Zoë Yujnovich has been appointed to replace John Pettigrew as the chief executive of UK gas and electricity utility operator National Grid.

The group added she will join its board on 1 September before becoming chief executive on 17 November after Pettigrew retires.

Yujnovich joins National Grid from Shell, where she served as integrated gas and upstream director having joined the supermajor in 2014.

Pettigrew has spent almost ten years leading National Grid, and the company said he and its board had agreed it is the “right time to transition leadership”.

National Grid chairwoman Paula Reynolds meanwhile praised Pettigrew’s leadership as chief executive as “exemplary, driving the group’s strategic transformation, enabling the energy transition and delivering significant shareholder value”.

“He will leave the group in a strong financial and operational position to deliver on the exciting growth opportunity ahead,” she said.

As for Yujnovich,  Reynolds said she “has wide experience of the energy sector. An internationalist in outlook, she has a strong sense of purpose and is an inspiring leader.

“Further, she will arrive with a notable track record of delivering complicated, large scale capital projects in complex political environments.”

The leadership transition comes as the grid operator embarks on an “unprecedented” £35 billion upgrade programme in its electricity transmission business over the next six years.

National Grid is also investing up to £59bn in high-voltage cable projects, including the Eastern Green Link 4, Sealink and Lionlink.

Advanced Innergy Holdings non-executive director Ben Wallace. © Supplied by Advanced Innergy Hol
Advanced Innergy Holdings non-executive director Ben Wallace.

Ben Wallace, a former defence secretary of the UK, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Advanced Innergy Holdings (AIS).

Serving from 2019-2023, Wallace brings a wealth of experience in defence development, policy, strategy, and security.

Established in 1993, AIS is a global materials technology company headquartered in the UK, specialising in fire and thermal protection of assets across a broad energy and industrial client base.

It also offers underwater cable protection for the non-renewable and renewable energy sectors in addition to battery testing and battery protection materials business.

Wallace said: “AIS is a great UK success story, supporting a global energy transition by leveraging its market-leading solutions to provide its global client base with mission-critical protection for vital strategic industries.

“The products manufactured by AIS play an important role in delivering energy security and transition, both of which deliver positive socioeconomic impact.”

Ashtead Technology head of mechanical solutions Alan McLean. © Supplied by Ashtead Technology
Ashtead Technology head of mechanical solutions Alan McLean.

Alan McLean has taken on role of head of mechanical solutions at Aberdeen-based Ashtead Technology.

McLean will have global responsibility for the company’s mechanical solutions service line, overseeing growth and delivery of key technology solutions including subsea cutting and recovery, lifting, pulling and deployment and offshore support equipment.

Working alongside Ashtead Technology’s team of subject matter experts, he will ensure excellence in technical and commercial delivery as well as acceleration of the international growth of the group’s mechanical solutions offerings.

Ashtead Technology chief operating officer Brett Lestrange said: “Alan joins the company at an exciting time as we continue to invest in our decommissioning and back deck capabilities, evidenced by our recent success in a major jacket decommissioning project offshore India.

“With the opening of our new mechanical solutions facility in Houston this week, adding strength to our international capabilities, we look forward to working with Alan to continue building momentum with our customers.”

Ashtead Technology has been pursuing an M&A strategy for several years, making several acquisitions, helping push its revenue growth up to 52% for 2024.

STATS Group global sales director Vikas Shangari. © Supplied by STATS Group
STATS Group global sales director Vikas Shangari.

Vikas Shangari has been promoted to global sales director at Kintore-based pipeline technology specialist STATS Group.

Shangari will lead STATS’ global sales strategy across all of the group’s nine international locations, spanning the Middle East, North America, APAC, the UK, and Europe.

He joined STATS in 2011 as country manager in Qatar and over the past 14 years has played a pivotal role in growing STATS’ reputation and geographic footprint in the Middle East.

STATS Group CEO Stephen Rawlinson said: “Vikas is synonymous with proven sales success, starting out more than a decade ago at STATS in Qatar, where he helped build a fledging project-specific business into the multi-faceted and productive business it is today.

“With his passion for STATS, Vikas is well placed to lead our global sales function and to utilise his proven leadership qualities to develop growth in new regions.

“In this global role, Vikas will prioritise the development and implementation of a global sales training programme, our customer feedback metrics and strategy, and work with the regions to develop and augment their sales teams resources and strategies.”

Stats Group opened a new base in Saudi Arabia last year as part of its plans for global growth.

From left, Ventex AI engineer Luis Toral, marketing specialist Chloe Watson, finance team member Lynn Fraser, and partner Eddie Moore. © Supplied by Ventex
From left, Ventex AI engineer Luis Toral, marketing specialist Chloe Watson, finance team member Lynn Fraser, and partner Eddie Moore.

Eddie Moore has joined Aberdeen-headquartered climate tech venture studio Ventex as a partner to support its growing portfolio of companies.

Moore brings more than a decade of international experience across the energy and marine sectors. Throughout his career, he has supported businesses to scale into new markets and build sustainable international momentum.

The cross-border business development specialist will work alongside chief financial officer Robert Aitken and founders Steve Gray and Stuart McLeod to unlock global growth for businesses within the studio.

They will be further supported by marketing specialist Chloe Watson, artificial intelligence engineer Luis Toral, and Lynne Fraser, who has joined the firm’s finance function.

Ventex Studio managing partner Stuart McLeod said: “By bringing together exceptional talent across multiple disciplines, we’re laying the foundation Ventex needs to scale globally – and helping the businesses we invest in to do the same.”

Ventex repurposes companies, technologies, skills and experience in the existing supply chain to support the transition to net zero. It also invests in companies with technologies that have significant potential to help solve the climate crisis.

The studio has already completed its first four investments: Aberdeen-based High Performance Robotics (HPR), Cumbria’s Rovtech Solutions, Westhill-based Valor ROV, which it has since merged with Rovtech, and decommissioning-focused Rahd.AI, which is headquartered in Australia.

Integrity HSE receptionist and administrator Karen Swanson. © Supplied by Integrity HSE
Integrity HSE receptionist and administrator Karen Swanson.

Karen Swanson has been appointed as receptionist and administrator to Aberdeen-based QHSE and training specialist Integrity HSE.

She will take responsibility for the running of the company’s headquarters on Queens Road, providing operational support to its team of subject matter experts.

Swanson previously worked at COSL Drilling, providing workforce planning, certification compliance, and the onboarding of offshore personnel.

Integrity HSE managing director Steven Harris said: “Karen brings with her significant expertise in training coordination, human resources, logistics, and operational support.

“Her meticulous attention to detail and collaborative working style are exactly what we require during this phase of expansion. She will play a crucial role in ensuring our clients continue to benefit from the highest standard of service.”

 

Power Moves, your weekly source of all the UK energy sector recruitment news you need to know is kindly sponsored by Ramsay Black.