The next tranche of the Just Transition Fund is set to open, as £8.5 million in public funds comes up for grabs for firms in Moray and the north-east.

The Scottish Government is set to receive applications on Tuesday 6 May from businesses looking to take advantage of funds set aside to create jobs in low-carbon industries and enhance green and net zero skills.

Speaking to Energy Voice, acting net zero secretary Gillian Martin said: “This time around, we are really focusing in on the key economic benefits to the region.

“We looked at how the last tranche was done and looked at where we were getting the most bang for our buck, and that was in the development of the skills and the creation of jobs and recognising that there was economic opportunity that was out there to be grasped.”

Martin appeared in Aberdeen to announce the opening of the next wave of government investment as she visited Sarens PSG, which received backing during the last Just Transition Fund tranche.

Jack Anderson, project engineer at Sarens PSG, benefited from the £175,000 previously awarded to the Altens-based business as it used the government cash to upgrade training facilities.

Anderson explained: “In the two years I’ve been here, I’ve received a lot of technical training, which has enabled me to progress my career in engineering.

“It has enabled me to focus on the future of the huge projects that we’re looking at, along with looking at delivering Sarens PSG’s biggest project to date in the Moray West project.”

In November, the 60th and final turbine was installed at the 882MW Moray West offshore wind farm.

Operator Ocean Winds expects the project that sits off the east coast of Scotland to become fully operational this year.

More wind projects needed to ‘derisk the investment’ of the supply chain

However, the less-than-steady rate of offshore wind projects is causing issues for firms that work on renewable energy projects in the North Sea.

Maggie McGinlay, chief executive of ETZ Ltd, explained: “We were delighted to support Sarens through our challenge funding to help them derisk the investment that needs to be made.

“We’re seeing offshore wind projects coming, but they are a little bit stop-start. So, that’s quite difficult for companies to really plan.

“The challenge fund helps ensure that companies can invest ahead of time and therefore make sure that they are ready as the projects come to scale.”

The Scottish Government has previously been criticised for the slow rate of approval for offshore wind farms.

© Supplied by DARRELL BENNS / DC T

Notably, the massive Berwick Bank project off Edinburgh was unable to take part in the UK Government’s flagship renewables funding round last year as its consenting application was still sitting on the desk of the Scottish Government.

Martin says Holyrood is tackling the issue to ensure a steady stream of work for the country’s supply chain.

She commented: “We are already speeding up consenting, and the way that we’re doing that is we’ve invested in more than doubling the capacity of our consents unit.

“We have been talking to stakeholders across offshore wind for the last couple of years about this very issue and although, in terms of the information that they give us when they do the application, it takes an awful lot of time and it takes an awful lot of time to assess that.”

The Scottish government is aiming to boost the number of staff in its energy consents unit to not only progress applications faster, but also to engage with developers before submission, Martin said.

Just Transition Fund aims to support jobs across the wind sector

© Supplied by DARRELL BENNS / DC T

The latest round of the Scottish Government’s funding scheme will focus on supporting those in the supply chain.

The acting net zero secretary explained that it is not only the project operators who are responsible for producing the renewable power that is necessary for achieving Scotland’s net zero ambitions.

She added: “Being here today at Sarens proved that it’s all the preparation and construction that is actually going to be decades long and there’s so many skills and jobs associated with that but we need to be able to communicate that schools and to young people quite early so that they have an idea of the type of jobs that they might end up going into.”

The Just Transition Fund was launched in 2021 and was set to run for a decade with the promise of delivering £500m.

In its first year, 24 projects divvied up £50m and between 2023 and 2024, £25m was allocated to the Scottish National Investment Bank for commercial investment in the region.