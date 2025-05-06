Five north and north-east firms celebrate King’s Awards success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Five north and north-east firms celebrate King’s Awards success

Triumphant businesses in Aberdeen, Fraserburgh and the Highlands are receiving the royal honour celebrating enterprise and innovation.

May 6th 2025, 7:29 am
3 min read
Aberdeen skyline.© Supplied by Wullie Marr/ DCT
Aberdeen skyline.

Alex Banks

Five north and north-east businesses have today been unveiled as winners of the latest King’s Awards for Enterprise.

Firms across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and the Highlands triumphed in the innovation and international trade categories.

It is the 59th year of the royal gongs, the third under King Charles III, and the awards are regarded by many as one of the most prestigious business accolades in the UK.

They are awarded for outstanding achievement in innovation, international trade, sustainable development and promoting opportunity through social mobility.

Here are the five businesses in the north and north-east of Scotland who been been unveiled as winners.

Impact Subsea

Aberdeen technology firm Impact Subsea has been recognised for its international trade, providing sonar and sensor solutions for underwater vehicles.

The firm is no stranger when it comes to the prestigious accolade, being recognised in the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise four years ago.

Managing director Benedict Grant said: “Receiving the King’s Award for Enterprise in international trade is an incredible honour.

© Supplied by Impact Subsea
Impact Subsea managing director Ben Grant.

“And a testament to the hard work, dedication and innovation of the entire Impact Subsea team.

“It’s a proud moment for us, recognising our commitment to excellence and our success in expanding our reach in the global, subsea technology sector.”

Winners are allowed to use the coveted awards emblem for the next five years.

Ross-shire Engineering (RSE)

Inverness-headquartered RSE, has received the innovation award for its new solutions for clean water.

RSE made a splash with a £60 million growth in its turnover, rising to £257m.

Chief executive Steve Slessor said: “The King’s Award for Enterprise is the most prestigious business award a UK company can receive.

© Supplied by RSE
RSE apprentice electrician Katie Munro.

“It’s a tremendous honour and a recognition of the technical expertise and innovation we’ve developed over more than 40 years.

“We are proud to be a company rooted in the Highlands, supported by several generations of local families.

“Creating skilled, sustainable employment in rural communities remains central to our purpose.”

The firm also recently completed the acquisition of two businesses as part of its plans to increase its revenue.

Fennex

Aberdeen software company Fennex has also been recognised for its international trade.

The firm exports scalable digital solutions through strong industry partnerships.

Strategy director Nassima Brown said: “It is an accolade for the entire team, and recognition of our standout performance in achieving international business success.

Fennex co-founder and strategy director Nassima Brown. © Supplied by Fennex
Fennex co-founder and strategy director Nassima Brown.

“Since we started in Aberdeen, the business has rapidly developed: our systems now operate in over 20 countries, with 42,000 end-users.

“We see this as a driver of economic growth, and positioning Aberdeen and Scotland as global leaders in digital technology innovation.”

Rubberatkins

Aberdeen firm Rubberatkins has been providing oil and gas clients with rubber products since 1988 and has been recognised for its international trade.

It specialises in delivering “innovative and reliable high-performance sealing solutions for the most demanding applications”.

The firm has been rewarded for its design, development, manufacture and testing of high-performance elastomer and plastic products.

Gray & Adams

Fraserburgh-based engineering firm Gray & Adams is picking up an honour for its innovation.

The firm, which has seen its profits almost double to £18.6m, designed an aerodynamic refrigerated double-deck semi-trailer.

The trailers are a familiar sight on roads throughout the UK and beyond.

They are used by household names such as Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Morrisons and Aldi.

 

