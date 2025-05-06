Five north and north-east firms celebrate King’s Awards success

Five north and north-east businesses have today been unveiled as winners of the latest King’s Awards for Enterprise.

Firms across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and the Highlands triumphed in the innovation and international trade categories.

It is the 59th year of the royal gongs, the third under King Charles III, and the awards are regarded by many as one of the most prestigious business accolades in the UK.

They are awarded for outstanding achievement in innovation, international trade, sustainable development and promoting opportunity through social mobility.

Here are the five businesses in the north and north-east of Scotland who been been unveiled as winners.

Impact Subsea

Aberdeen technology firm Impact Subsea has been recognised for its international trade, providing sonar and sensor solutions for underwater vehicles.

The firm is no stranger when it comes to the prestigious accolade, being recognised in the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise four years ago.

Managing director Benedict Grant said: “Receiving the King’s Award for Enterprise in international trade is an incredible honour.

© Supplied by Impact Subsea

“And a testament to the hard work, dedication and innovation of the entire Impact Subsea team.

“It’s a proud moment for us, recognising our commitment to excellence and our success in expanding our reach in the global, subsea technology sector.”

Winners are allowed to use the coveted awards emblem for the next five years.

Ross-shire Engineering (RSE)

Inverness-headquartered RSE, has received the innovation award for its new solutions for clean water.

RSE made a splash with a £60 million growth in its turnover, rising to £257m.

Chief executive Steve Slessor said: “The King’s Award for Enterprise is the most prestigious business award a UK company can receive.

© Supplied by RSE

“It’s a tremendous honour and a recognition of the technical expertise and innovation we’ve developed over more than 40 years.

“We are proud to be a company rooted in the Highlands, supported by several generations of local families.

“Creating skilled, sustainable employment in rural communities remains central to our purpose.”

The firm also recently completed the acquisition of two businesses as part of its plans to increase its revenue.

Fennex

Aberdeen software company Fennex has also been recognised for its international trade.

The firm exports scalable digital solutions through strong industry partnerships.

Strategy director Nassima Brown said: “It is an accolade for the entire team, and recognition of our standout performance in achieving international business success.

© Supplied by Fennex

“Since we started in Aberdeen, the business has rapidly developed: our systems now operate in over 20 countries, with 42,000 end-users.

“We see this as a driver of economic growth, and positioning Aberdeen and Scotland as global leaders in digital technology innovation.”

Rubberatkins

Aberdeen firm Rubberatkins has been providing oil and gas clients with rubber products since 1988 and has been recognised for its international trade.

It specialises in delivering “innovative and reliable high-performance sealing solutions for the most demanding applications”.

The firm has been rewarded for its design, development, manufacture and testing of high-performance elastomer and plastic products.

Gray & Adams

Fraserburgh-based engineering firm Gray & Adams is picking up an honour for its innovation.

The firm, which has seen its profits almost double to £18.6m, designed an aerodynamic refrigerated double-deck semi-trailer.

The trailers are a familiar sight on roads throughout the UK and beyond.

They are used by household names such as Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Morrisons and Aldi.