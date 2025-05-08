ScottishPower receives £1.3bn for UK grid upgrades 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

ScottishPower receives £1.3bn for UK grid upgrades 

May 8th 2025, 6:56 am Updated: May 8th 2025, 6:56 am
2 min read
A ScottishPower employee standing near grid transmission infrastructure.© Image: SP Energy Networks
A ScottishPower employee standing near grid transmission infrastructure.
Ryan Duff

Ryan Duff

The National Wealth Fund has handed out £600 million to ScottishPower to finance further grid upgrades in the UK.

The investment forms part of a £1.35 billion financing package, led by Bank of America as Sole Debt Arranger and including Bank of America, BankInter, BNP Paribas, Caixabank, Lloyds Bank, NatWest and Banco Sabadell as lenders.

The Iberdrola subsidiary has said that the investment will help support the creation of “hundreds of jobs” while supporting the country on its journey to net zero.

This funding will support seven of ScottishPower’s priority transmission grid upgrade projects, including Eastern Green Link 1 and 4, which aim to build interconnectors between Scotland and England.

ScottishPower claims that the projects being financed by the National Wealth Fund will support increased renewable electricity into the UK grid.

Keith Anderson, chief executive of ScottishPower, said: “Today’s announcement is a welcome step forward in the delivery of the Government’s Clean Power 2030 pathway.

“Working together to drive forward these critical investments is an important catalyst for economic growth, as we make progress in bringing more renewables onto the system to meet the increasing demand for electrification.”

© Supplied by ScottishPower
ScottishPower’s Carland Cross wind farm and grid infrastructure.

 

ScottishPower argued that the amount of cash needed to deliver on government plans for green energy roll-out is “significant”.

Recent data from the National Energy System Operator (NESO) suggested that up to £60 billion of investment is required between now and 2030 to support the delivery of a clean power system.

NESO has previously identified Eastern Green Link 1 as a “crucial project”, ScottishPower said.

Chancellor of the exchequer, Rachel Reeves, commented: “Upgrading our energy infrastructure is good news for businesses, households, and the economy.

“It will bring down bills, put more money in working people’s pockets and enable businesses to expand. That is why I am so pleased to see the National Wealth Fund securing deals such as this.

“This is our Plan for Change in action, delivering long-term economic growth and the jobs of the future whilst making Britain a clean energy superpower.”

Tags