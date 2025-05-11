Cerulean Winds’ expects its 1GW Aspen floating wind farm in the Central North Sea to attract £10.9 billion of investment across its 50-year lifespan.

This figure includes £5.9bn during development and construction along with £100m annually during operations.

This expenditure is expected to provide £4.1bn in gross value added (GVA) to the UK, with £2.8bn in Scotland.

Cerulean Winds previously chose Haventus’ Ardersier Energy Transition Facility to serve as Aspen’s strategic hub.

Energy minister Michael Shanks is expected to visit the facility as a guest of Cerulean Winds, and in a statement said: “The clean energy transition is well underway in Scotland – thanks to state-of-the-art offshore wind projects, like this one at the Port of Ardersier, that will help us deliver on our Plan for Change and clean power by 2030 mission.

“Today’s commitment from Cerulean Winds and its partners shows exactly how this transition will bring good jobs and growth to Scotland, as Britain’s fast expanding renewable energy powerhouse.”

In addition, Cerulean Winds said the project will support more than 1,000 jobs through its contracting parties –NOV, Siemens Energy, Bilfinger, Ocean Installer, alongside Haventus.

The group added that it anticipates the project will also unlock nearly £1bn in additional inward investment.

Cerulean Winds founding director Dan Jackson added: “This project has the potential to support thousands of skilled jobs and billions in investment to the UK. From a base in Scotland, Cerulean Winds and our delivery partners want to grasp the opportunity of creating a floating offshore wind supply chain industrial base in the UK.

“Having our delivery partners already in place, working together to a shared goal means that we’re able to accurately predict the benefits that Aspen can deliver.”

Aspen is the first of Cerulean Wind’s three planned floating offshore wind farms, with Beech and Cedar expected to added an additional 2GW to the total development.

Combined, the projects are expected to involve around 300 turbines.

The company recently completed offshore survey work for all three projects, putting Aspen on track to submit its environmental impact assessment (EIA) and take a final investment decision in 2026 ahead of operations by 2030.

The developer received the leases as part of the Crown Estate Scotland’s Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas leasing (INTOG) round, with the projects expected to provide power to energy infrastructure in the North Sea.