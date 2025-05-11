Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Cerulean Winds promises £11bn of investment from Aspen floating wind farm

May 12th 2025, 12:01 am
2 min read
Cerulean INTOG© Supplied by Cerulean Winds
A visualisation of one of the Cerulean Winds floating offshore wind projects in the North Sea.
Michael Behr

Michael Behr

Cerulean Winds’ expects its 1GW Aspen floating wind farm in the Central North Sea to attract £10.9 billion of investment across its 50-year lifespan.

This figure includes £5.9bn during development and construction along with £100m annually during operations.

This expenditure is expected to provide £4.1bn in gross value added (GVA) to the UK, with £2.8bn in Scotland.

Cerulean Winds previously chose Haventus’ Ardersier Energy Transition Facility to serve as Aspen’s strategic hub.

Energy minister Michael Shanks is expected to visit the facility as a guest of Cerulean Winds, and in a statement said: “The clean energy transition is well underway in Scotland – thanks to state-of-the-art offshore wind projects, like this one at the Port of Ardersier, that will help us deliver on our Plan for Change and clean power by 2030 mission.

“Today’s commitment from Cerulean Winds and its partners shows exactly how this transition will bring good jobs and growth to Scotland, as Britain’s fast expanding renewable energy powerhouse.”

In addition, Cerulean Winds said the project will support more than 1,000 jobs through its contracting parties –NOV, Siemens Energy, Bilfinger, Ocean Installer, alongside Haventus.

The group added that it anticipates the project will also unlock nearly £1bn in additional inward investment.

Cerulean Winds founding director Dan Jackson added: “This project has the potential to support thousands of skilled jobs and billions in investment to the UK. From a base in Scotland, Cerulean Winds and our delivery partners want to grasp the opportunity of creating a floating offshore wind supply chain industrial base in the UK.

“Having our delivery partners already in place, working together to a shared goal means that we’re able to accurately predict the benefits that Aspen can deliver.”

Aspen is the first of Cerulean Wind’s three planned floating offshore wind farms, with Beech and Cedar expected to added an additional 2GW to the total development.

Combined, the projects are expected to involve around 300 turbines.

The company recently completed offshore survey work for all three projects, putting Aspen on track to submit its environmental impact assessment (EIA) and take a final investment decision in 2026 ahead of operations by 2030.

The developer received the leases as part of the Crown Estate Scotland’s Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas leasing (INTOG) round, with the projects expected to provide power to energy infrastructure in the North Sea.

