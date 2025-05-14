Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Greenpeace, Unite call for £1.9bn ‘just transition’ fund for North Sea workers

In an unusual partnership, unions and climate groups have joined forces to call for emergency funding for North Sea workers ahead of the government’s spending review.

May 14th 2025, 10:26 pm Updated: May 14th 2025, 10:26 pm
3 min read
Picture shows; Greenpeace protest. Westminster. Supplied by Greenpeace Date; 14/05/2025© Supplied by Greenpeace
Jessica Mills Davies

Climate group Greenpeace and a coalition of trade unions rallied outside parliament on Wednesday to call for a £1.9 billion annual package of funding to support the energy transition.

The groups put forward a proposal for an emergency funding package to help North Sea oil and gas workers transition to renewables jobs in February, ahead of next month’s government spending review.

“We joined forces with some unions ahead of the budget in October to try and start pressuring the government to step in where we see private energy industries have failed and to support workers to create good-quality jobs,” Ruby Earle, worker transition lead at campaign group Platform told Energy Voice.

“This morning was a really amazing show of solidarity and collaboration between those two groups and these two movements.”

The oil and gas sector has lost 227,000 jobs in the past ten years, despite record profits and 400 new drilling licences being issued by the government over the same period.

Harbour Energy said this month that it would cut 250 more people from its workforce offshore, while multinational Petroineos halted operations at the Grangemouth oil refinery despite a plan to transition to sustainable aviation fuel.

“Rachel Reeves must commit to this emergency package of funding to protect workers and their communities,” said Mel Evans, climate team leader at Greenpeace UK.

“If she fails to act, she leaves their livelihoods at the mercy of greedy oil bosses and will undermine community confidence in the transition to renewable energy.”

© Supplied by Greenpeace
Greenpeace calls for £1.9bn funding package for just transition. Picture shows; Ruby Earle, worker transition lead at campaign group Platform. Westminster. Supplied by Greenpeace Date; 14/05/2025

‘Urgent necessity’

Claire Peden, Unite for a Workers’ Economy team lead, warned that 30,000 jobs “are at risk” in the sector by 2030.

The coalition of unions and climate groups called for a package of funding to support local jobs, invest in port infrastructure and upskill workers in offshore industries in the North Sea.

That would include £1.1bn a year of funding to support local jobs, £440m of investment in ports and £355m a year in a dedicated training fund for offshore workers.

Earle said an emergency funding package to provide £1.9bn per year for the rest of parliament is a “completely urgent necessity”.

“We think this will send a signal to North Sea workers that the government is serious about delivering a just transition and it’s not just empty promises,” she said.

She added that the money should be spent on investing in public and community wind manufacturing and “the growth of the offshore wind in the UK”. Offshore wind energy capacity has the potential to grow by up to six times in the next 15 years, according to the coalition.

Oil and gas communities are currently facing “the sort of decline of the oil and gas basin” that other communities have faced in previous industrial declines, she said.

The majority of jobs in the offshore wind sector have also been lost to companies operating outside the UK due to a lack of domestic manufacturing capabilities, according to Earle.

“This is an opportunity to be able to grow a huge amount of jobs in the UK in the areas across the country that need them,” she said.

She said there is growing “keenness within the climate movement to be doing more just transition work”.

By partnering with unions such as Unite the Union and RMT, she said, “we’re able to put our power together and increase our voice and call on government to actually do what is needed”.

Port upgrade

The coalition is also calling for millions of pounds to upgrade ports. Earle said an “underinvestment in ports means that they’re currently too small and too slow”.

“That means that many businesses and local workers, which could be benefitting from the growth of renewable energy in the UK, are actually losing out to vital opportunities overseas,” she said.

Countries like Denmark, Germany and Spain have invested hundreds of millions of dollars in ports, resulting in huge jobs creation and a boost to the economy.

