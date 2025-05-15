UK missed out on £3.5bn investment over Hornsea 4

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

UK missed out on £3.5bn investment over Hornsea 4

May 15th 2025, 4:04 pm
3 min read
BP CCS boss
Orsted's Hornsea One offshore wind farm.
Michael Behr

Michael Behr

The UK missed out on potentially £3.5 billion of investment by choosing the stalled Hornsea 4 wind farm over other projects in the last capacity auction.

The UK government’s head of Mission Control for clean energy Chris Stark told the audience at All Energy: “Ørsted’s decision to delay Hornsea 4 despite securing a contract for difference (CfD) last year is a blow for us, particularly because it displaced other very good projects that would otherwise be in full development right now.”

Speaking during the opening plenary alongside Stark, RWE UK country chair Tom Glover added that RWE’s projects were among those not selected in allocation round 6 (AR6), when Hornsea received its CfD.

“I have massive sympathy with Ørsted,” he said. “But it was actually some of RWE projects that weren’t successful.

“As a result, there would have been £7-8 billion of money that could have come to the UK 12 months ago, and for every pound I spend, roughly 50p ends up in the UK.

“So we’re talking about £3.5bn that we could have had in the UK for 12 months that hasn’t been deployed. You’ve got investors with money ready to go and we’re not deploying it.”

Chris Stark, head of Mission Control for Clean Power 2030. © Supplied by All-Energy
Chris Stark, head of Mission Control for Clean Power 2030.

Global headwinds

Danish developer Ørsted announced this month that it would discontinue construction on its landmark 2.4GW Hornsea 4 offshore wind farm in what was viewed in some quarters as a blow to the UK’s net zero targets.

Despite having received a contract for its power, the company said that “several adverse developments” such as increasing supply chain costs, higher interest rates, and an increase in the risk to construct and operate the project, had eroded the project’s financial case.

Stark noted that Ørsted’s decision reflects “the reality of offshore wind development in today’s global market”.

“There’s no dressing it up, we need to acknowledge the challenges that face this industry,” he added.

But RWE’s Glover said that the UK alone cannot solve global headwinds, and needs to focus on the things it can control.

“The most important thing is to get investors policy certainty. That allows me to put the best assumptions in my model and allows me to get the lowest cost of capital,” he said.

“The cost of capital is what really drives the ability to deploy, and it drives consumer bills. Unless we can deliver renewables as cheap as we can, then we won’t get low consumer bills, we won’t get jobs, we won’t get investment.

“I’m ready to deploy that capital but we need a successful AR7.”

Restoring confidence

While one stalled project isn’t enough to throw the UK’s clean energy transition off, Stark pledged that the UK government will deploy levers to keep things on track – though he didn’t specify what those would be.

“I want our clean power plan to be key to making the UK a safe port for investment in a storm,” he said.

“Confidence is our most valuable commodity, we must not risk losing it. The coming months need to be about maintaining and improving confidence, perhaps even restoring confidence.”

However, Glover said that, despite these issues, the UK still remains a competitive place to invest.

“For RWE, the UK remains the best place to invest,” Glover said. “I’d like to say that, historically, the UK has had the gold standard – we have the CfD, the capacity market, dispatchable power agreements. But we’ve now moved to a point where it’s because everybody else is doing so badly.

“But it doesn’t really matter as long as we’re running faster than every other country then the money will still flow towards the UK, but there are very difficult global headwinds.”

Key to this will be creating clarity over the UK’s policy, planning and regulatory levers, Stark said, “and we need to be clear about when we’re going to implement changes across those things not just commit to open-ended consultations.”

He concluded: “We’ve got this, we understand the need to bring some order to all this, we will use this year well to bring some clarity to what’s going on.”

