Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Floating offshore wind confidence is in the doldrums

Westwood’s annual Floating Offshore Wind Survey polled 166 stakeholders, including engineers, product developers, investors, government organisations and the broader supply chain.

May 21st 2025, 1:41 pm
3 min read
A floating turbine at Floatation Energy's Kincardine offshore wind farm.© Supplied by Flotation Energy
A floating turbine at Floatation Energy's Kincardine offshore wind farm.
Michael Behr

Michael Behr

Confidence in the floating offshore wind sector is declining, with a growing number of players expecting less than 3GW of capacity to come online by 2030.

According to research from Westwood Global Energy Group, its previous poll from 2024 saw over 50% of respondents say that the world would have under 3GW online by 2030. This increased to around 70% in the latest report.

In addition, over 30% of people said that the world could have 3-6GW online by 2030, with that now dipping under 30%.

Westwood’s annual Floating Offshore Wind Survey polled 166 stakeholders, including engineers, product developers, investors, government organisations and the broader supply chain.

The report found that, compared to the previous survey in 2024, most respondents were less optimistic for floating offshore wind.

Last year, 39% of respondents said they were less optimistic about the technology’s future, with 34% saying they were more optimistic.

However, the 2025 survey saw 50% of respondents say they were less optimistic and 24% say they more optimistic.

The report added that the biggest swing in optimism came from developers. Having had the highest percentage of more optimistic responses at 44%, and 25% saying they were less optimistic, now just 15% said they were more optimistic and 63% said they were less.

Relative to last year, has your view of floating wind changed. Source: Westwood © Supplied by Westwood
Relative to last year, has your view of floating wind changed. Source: Westwood

The declining confidence comes despite several positive developments for floating wind on a global scale in 2024.

Over 1.9GW of capacity across the UK, France and South Korea received subsidies, 9.8GW of floating lease capacity was and up to 11.7GW of lease tenders were launched across the year

The UK has also pushed on with its Celtic Sea leasing round, which could add up to 4.5GW of capacity.

Westwood manager for offshore wind Bahzad Ayoub said: “Progress is happening, but too slowly. The frustration across the sector stems from knowing that momentum exists – but the pace is out of sync with expectations.

“Optimism hasn’t disappeared, but it’s now paired with a grounded mindset.”

Falling optimism

When asked what the biggest financial barriers, respondents to the survey said that high upfront costs and limited investor confidence were their biggest concerns.

Developers noted though that they had less concern about lack of access to finance and limited insurance options compared to 2024.

For non-financial concerns, port infrastructure limitations and lack of technology standardisation held their place from last year as the top issues listed by developers, the supply chain and others.

Investing in new port infrastructure was among the top measures given for governments to accelerate floating wind, with 65% of responses.

In addition, creating dedicated leasing or support pots for floating wind (separate to other technologies) was also listed among the top supports government could offfer.

In the UK, concerns have also been raised recently that the Energy Profits Levy (EPL) is also holding back floating wind projects.

However, the UK is still seen as the global leader in floating offshore wind, with respondents voting it as the technology’s front-runner. France saw increased confidence, moving from fourth place to second.

China and the US were the big losers, falling from third to sixth and seventh to tenth respectively.

Tags