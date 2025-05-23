Power Moves: New appointments at DESNZ and more

George Dibb has been seconded to the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) as principal policy advisor for industrial strategy as the government prepares to detail its plans for the economic growth.

Dibb currently serves as associate director for economic policy and head of the Centre for Economic Justice at IPPR.

He is responsible for leading and overseeing IPPR’s work on UK economic policy and is based in the Westminster office.

His secondment to DESNZ will last for 12-month.

Writing on LinkedIn, Dibb said: “Net zero is the economic opportunity of the 21st century so I’m delighted to be joining the team in DESNZ to ahead of the publication of the government’s industrial strategy white paper.”

Margaret Curran, Baroness Curran has also received a position at DESNZ, becoming as minister of state.

The move comes as her predecessor Philip Hunt, Lord Hunt of Kings Heath, leaves the government.

A DESNZ spokesperson said: “Lord Hunt has worked tirelessly on our clean energy superpower mission, steering the Great British Energy legislation through the House of Lords and working closely with the nuclear industry as the government puts Britain back in the global race for nuclear energy.

“We thank him for all of his work and wish him the very best in retirement. We are delighted to welcome Baroness Curran to continue to deliver on the department’s priorities.”

And writing on Twitter, secretary of state for energy and climate change Ed Miliband said: “Phil has been instrumental in passing the GB Energy Bill and has been a great advocate for our brilliant nuclear industry. He has earned his retirement from the frontline.”

He added: “Having worked with Margaret for many years I know she will be a brilliant minister, fighting for energy security, lower bills, good jobs and climate action.”

© Supplied by Energy Industries Co

Claas Helmke has been appointed as the first regional director for Continental Europe at the Energy Industries Council (EIC).

Previously managed from its London headquarters, EIC’s Continental Europe activities and members will now be managed by Helmke, based in Berlin, providing direct access for energy firms across the region.

In addition, it marks the start the energy trade association’s on-the-ground presence in the region and helps drive its global growth strategy.

In addition, Sara Castiglioni joins the body as its business development manager for Southern Europe, operating from Milan.

EIC CEO Stuart Broadley said: “Establishing a Continental Europe hub is a natural next step. As we celebrate 30 years since opening our first international office in Houston, followed by Kuala Lumpur, Dubai, and Rio, we’re proud to add Continental Europe to this network.”

Helmke added: “Europe’s energy transition is accelerating, and the supply chain needs partners who understand both policy, project opportunities, and practical execution. My focus is to connect EIC’s expertise with local challenges, whether that’s scaling hydrogen projects or navigating EU funding mechanisms.”

The (EIC) appointed three new non-executive board members at the start of the year.

© Supplied by Amentum

Helen Simms, chief operating officer of Aberdeen-headquartered Xodus Group, has been recruited by US engineering consultancy Amentum as its vice-president for international technology and innovation.

Simms brings more than 20 years of senior managerial experience in delivering technological solutions and complex programmes for the nuclear and defence industries.

She will leverage her experience in innovative solutions, project delivery and strategy to grow Amentum’s offerings to the energy, environment, defence, space, and large international science and research project markets.

Simms replaces Greg Willetts, who is retiring from the business after 33 years in which he rose from graduate trainee to vice president.

Amentum Energy and Environment International senior vice-president Andy White said: “Helen has a proven track record of exceeding business growth targets and we are excited to welcome her aboard.

“She will be instrumental in developing, implementing, and delivering solutions to our clients’ complex challenges with the very talented and successful team at the heart of our technology, digital and innovation strategy.”

Simms added on LinkedIn: “I am really happy to have this opportunity to build on the great work of my friend and former colleague Greg Willetts.

“As with any opportunity for growth, I also want to a moment to reflect and thank my team at Xodus, thank you for the memories, the lessons and the laughter, I will carry with me pride in having been part of the Xodus journey.”

Xodus Group recently expanded into North America after buying up Daymark Energy Advisors, adding 40 people across 23 US states and two Canadian provinces.

© Supplied by Boskalis Subsea Serv

Neil Gerrard has been brought on as the new finance director for Boskalis Subsea Services.

Gerrard has over 20 years’ experience in the UK and international energy sector. He most recently held position at Ancala Midstream as chief financial officer and director of SAGE North Sea.

His appointment aims to strengthen the company’s leadership team as its looks to grow in the North Sea energy sector.

Boskalis Subsea Services managing director Stuart Cameron said that Gerrard’s “experience in the energy sector and proven leadership in financial strategy and governance will be key as we continue to deliver value for our clients and shape the next phase of our growth”.

And Gerrard added: “The business has a strong reputation in the market, and I look forward to working with the team to support continued growth and long-term success.”

Boskalis recently appointed Andy Butler as its diving manager, part of a move to strengthen its commitment to the North Sea diving market.

© Supplied by Norton Rose Fulbrigh

Sindhura Swaminathan and Olivier Le Bars have joined law firm Norton Rose Fulbright as it expands with a new partner team in its Paris office.

Swaminathan and Le Bars came over from Eversheds Sutherland in Paris with a team of four associates, including Alix Boudin-Gilles, Oulématou Sy, Louis-Reynold de Seresin and Elaine Porter.

Together, they will focus on project development and finance with an emphasis on France and fast-growing emerging markets, including Francophone and Anglophone Africa, the Caribbean, and Eastern Europe.

They advise the full range of sponsors, banks, global financial institutions, and development finance institutions. Reflecting their diverse practice, they are active in the energy, natural resources and infrastructure sectors.

Norton Rose Fulbright’s global co-head of energy Rob Marsh commented: “Sindhura and Olivier bring extensive experience with them, having worked on some of the most complex, cross-border projects and project financings in the energy, infrastructure and natural resources sectors. We have strong ambitions to continue to grow the team in Paris in the coming months and they add an exciting dimension to our global practice.”

Power Moves is kindly sponsored by the good people of JAB Recruitment.