UK energy consultancy Penspen will open a new office in Aberdeen after moving from its long-standing base at Queen’s Gardens.

The company will site its new north east base at the Balmoral Business Park in Altens three miles south of the city centre.

In addition to providing a home for the company’s 200 specialist engineers, it will support Penspen’s pipeline of energy security and energy transition projects while also creating space for future expansion.

Among its current projects, the group is developing the detailed engineering scope for the HyNet CO₂ transportation pipeline in Liverpool Bay as well as hydrogen gap analysis for the Trans Adriatic Pipeline, part of the EU’s Southern Gas Corridor.

In comments to Energy Voice, Penspen director of engineering and energy transition Darren Bartlett said: “With the growth of existing projects, continued support to our core clients, and further project awards in 2025/2026, we expect to see a 10% increase in headcount in our Aberdeen teams.

“We have been impressed with the quality of engineering applicants from the area – these skilled and experienced people are critical to delivering innovative solutions to some of our industry’s biggest challenges as we balance the demands of energy security and energy transition.”

In addition, the Altens site will also support delivery of Penspen’s new training courses on repurposing infrastructure for hydrogen, as well as CO₂ capture and transmission.

Bartlett added that the company’s work on traditional engineering services means the company is “positioned as a partner of choice for adjacent new energy sectors to support the development and delivery of CCUS; hydrogen transportation and storage through repurposed infrastructure; and the production and processing of hydrogen and its derivatives, including green methanol and green ammonia”.

C&I Engineering Solutions, which Penspen acquired in October 2024, has been based in Balmoral Business Park since 2019.

“Bringing the Penspen and C&I Engineering Solutions teams together under one purpose-built roof will strengthen collaboration and further enhance the service we deliver to our clients,” Bartlett said.

“Aberdeen is a critical hub for us — a region where we have deep roots and long-standing relationships with key clients. This move reflects both our history in the north-east and our ongoing commitment to its future.”

Penspen is part of the Sidara group of companies. Sidara is currently in the process of negotiating a £260 million deal for Aberdeen’s Wood. A deadline to complete the deal has been extended a number of times although it is currently working towards 12 June to submit an offer.

Sidara was founded in 1956 as Dar Al-Handasah, by Kamal Al-Shair and Dr Nazih Taleb, along with three fellow professors from the American University of Beirut.

Now headquartered in Dubai, the family-owned business is now run by chief executive Talal Shair and employs around 21,500 people across more than 300 locations