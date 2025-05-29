Long consenting times for green energy projects is causing headaches for suppliers in the country, said Scottish Renewables’ Emma Harrick, following the organisation’s latest report.

Nevertheless, the trade body’s director of energy transition and supply chain said firms are looking to the “opportunity” of work available on their doorstep, adding: “Scotland does have a world leading pipeline of offshore wind” and that this creates a “really attractive market for a business”, she explained.

Achieving planning consent for projects has become a major hurdle.

“It’s really important that we speed up and streamline the consenting process, because essentially what the supply chain want is to see, not just the pipeline, but they want to see orders and they want to be certain that that pipeline is going to be delivered,” she said.

Scottish suppliers’ consenting concerns

This comes off the back of a report for Scottish Renewables, which revealed that 60% of the 39 organisations that answered the trade body’s questions did not think that the UK and Scottish governments are enabling the right market conditions for Scottish businesses to compete and secure contracts.

Recently, Scotland’s acting net zero secretary Gillian Martin told Energy Voice that the Holyrood government is attempting to speed up approvals for renewable energy projects by employing more people to review applications.

Martin said while in Aberdeen: “We are already speeding up consenting, and the way that we’re doing that is we’ve invested in more than doubling the capacity of our consents unit.

“We have been talking to stakeholders across offshore wind for the last couple of years about this very issue and although, in terms of the information that they give us when they do the application, it takes an awful lot of time and it takes an awful lot of time to assess that.”

New hires for the Scottish Government’s consenting team are also set to engage with offshore wind developers before applications are submitted to ensure all the information needed by government is included the first time of asking.

Grid reform creates ‘uncertainty and apprehension in the supply chain’

The other policy concern that suppliers across Scotland are sharing relates to connecting to the UK grid, a fact that Harrick said is “not going to be a surprise” to many.

Recently, the National Energy System Operator (NESO) unveiled plans to remove “zombie” projects that are blocking the “queue” to grid connections in an effort to unlock investment in more viable renewables projects.

“Again, that’s all about making sure there’s a certain pipeline of projects so that these businesses can invest and grow and harness opportunity,” she said.

This relates back to consenting as businesses need a clear sight of what offshore wind farms are set to get the green light in order to invest in transmission projects.

Other challenges come in the form of so-called zonal pricing, which has emerged as a major controversy pitting investors against consumers who have to pay the price to make projects stack up.

The UK government is expected to decide on whether or not zonal pricing goes ahead in its upcoming Review of Electricity Market Arrangements (REMA).

“The other thing is again around that stable policy environment in terms of the review of the electricity market, so REMA, and around transmission charges,” Harrick explained.

“So those things and those changes in that unstable market are creating, essentially, uncertainty and apprehension in the supply chain because they just want to be confident in the pipeline so that they can invest in their business and that they can see that pipeline turning into orders.”

Just under two-thirds of those who answered Scottish Renewables’ questions said that project pipeline uncertainty within the renewables market is a significant barrier to scaling up their businesses.

“It wasn’t surprising that the sort of uncertainty part is the stumbling block for winning work,” Harrick continued.

Investment irritation and international impetus

Without confidence, firms are struggling to source finance from investors.

“It’s about investor confidence,” she said, “it’s investor confidence in the projects and in the market but also in the supply chain and for them to be able to spend money or work with private finance and partners to raise capital and to raise funds, whether it be build a new quayside or to train up 50 new people, that’s, depending on the size of your business, a big investment.”

To justify investment, any firm needs to see a potential return, and in the current UK climate, “so, it’s not a surprise to us to learn that any uncertainty in that would mean that they are more apprehensive about investing in their business,” she continued.

Despite this, Scottish Renewables reported 64% of firms are investing in delivering work in the green energy space over the next “three to five years”.

To this, Harrick said: “I think it’s also helpful to look at it from the side of the businesses in Scotland that are adopting their entrepreneurial spirit and looking to harness that opportunity.”

However, there are a number of supply chain businesses that are looking overseas to secure contracts as a result of the issues facing firms in the UK.

“If you put yourself in the mindset of a supplier, you’re looking at business opportunity as business opportunity.

“So if you’re bidding for projects that are international, that’s success for your Scottish business because essentially that’s creating jobs in your Scottish business,” Harrick justified.

Scottish renewables supply chain seeks opportunity overseas

Industry commentators, such as Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce boss Russel Borthwick, have raised concerns about international work luring the domestic supply chain away as attentions shift away from the UK.

Borthwick warned: “When the day comes when we do eventually cut through the red tape and start to build out renewables at pace, then we might not have the supply.”

Earning work overseas is also “creating experience” for workers in Scotland, the Scottish Renewables supply chain boss argued.

“So, there’s a lot to be said for that knowledge transfer and the fact that these businesses are growing their business as a result of these opportunities and that’s knowledge and experience and skill sets that they can then apply for the work that they do in any area,” she continued.

“If Scottish businesses are able to harness the opportunity both in Scotland and internationally, that means that they can grow their business as a whole.”