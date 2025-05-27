The Scottish government has called for more community-owned renewable energy schemes across Scotland.

Acting cabinet secretary for net zero and energy Gillian Martin put forward a motion recognising progress on community energy ownership through the Community and Renewable Energy Scheme (CARES), which has provided over £67 million in funding to more than 990 community projects.

Speaking during a debate in the Scottish Parliament, Martin said: “To deliver a just transition we must continue to work with communities, businesses, industry and the people of Scotland to plan for a future where Scotland is a leader in low-emission systems and technologies with all the jobs and the reduction in the cost of living that can come from that.

“It is essential that our communities reap the benefit of this transition,” she added.

What is community energy?

The UK’s clean energy strategy has long linked renewable energy with the idea of a just transition – one where the economic benefits of projects like wind and solar farms are shared across society.

Community-owned renewable energy has been discussed as a way to Scotland can ensure wealth stays in local areas, reduce energy costs and reduce local objection to large infrastructure projects.

“Community energy plays a particularly important role in empowering communities to take ownership of their energy future,” Martin said.

“Communities owning their own wind, solar and other renewable projects puts them at the centre of this revolution in power generation while bringing in valuable revenue towards community priorities.”

Numerous developers have set up community benefit funds as part of their projects, setting aside money to provide to people living near their projects.

However, community-owned renewable energy differs from this in that it is the locals who retain either partial or outright ownership.

This way, local groups are directly involved in decision-making on how the community energy projects are operated and maintained, and crucially, are provided with a share of their revenues.

The developer or an operating company are often involved to support the day-to-day running of the community energy project.

Community energy projects in Scotland

One of the first community-owned renewable energy projects in Scotland is the Beinn Ghrideag wind farm on Isle of Lewis. Developed by the Point and Sandwick Trust, the three-turbine 9MW projects was conceived in 2005.

Through a CARES loan, the wind farm had been installed in 2015 on common grazing grounds.

“Today the community wind farm produces around £900,000 a year in income for the local community and once capital costs have being repaid is expected to generate up to £2m a year,” Martin said.

Arran Community Renewables is also developing a major community-owned renewable energy project, the 6MW Glenkiln solar farm on the Isle of Arran.

CARES helped support work on its grid connection planning application and project management.

Having received planning consent earlier this year, the project is expected to enter operations in 2027, when it will become Scotland’s biggest community-owned solar farm and will contribute to a benefit funds for the islands.

Challenges

But despite these benefits, there are still barriers to rolling out community energy across Scotland.

Ownership models, policy frameworks and administrative procedures are still to be fully standardised, slowing down the process.

Accessing capital for communities to buy stakes in the projects can be prohibitive too. As renewable projects become larger, so too do their costs increase, making it more difficult for small rural communities, the ones most in need of the benefits that come from community energy ownership, to buy in.

In addition, knowledge and skills gaps in communities can hamper their ability to effectively run a community-owned renewable energy scheme.

Failure to address these challenges not only puts community energy ownership at risk in Scotland, it can see wealth concentrated in already rich communities or in private hands.

Scotland community energy growth fund

Community energy is also a major strategic plank of the UK’s Great British Energy, a £8.3 billion publicly-owned body aimed at meeting clean power 2030 goals.

Following its first major project to invest in rooftop solar and community energy, GB Energy allocated almost £5m to Scotland to build community and renewable energy and support the roll out new renewable infrastructure such as hydropower, onshore wind, or solar, to provide clean power and jobs for communities in Scotland.

Support for community-ownership of renewable energy projects is available in Scotland through CARES’ community energy growth fund.

After an initial pilot scheme allocated £1.5m to 19 schemes across Scotland at the end of last year, an additional £9m was provided in January this year. A further £8m of further support for local renewable energy initiatives is due to come.

The community energy generation growth fund provides chosen projects with advice, online toolkits and project guides to projects, as well as helping them access capital to fund the projects.

The fund aims to drive Scotland’s goal of having 2GW of community or locally-owned renewable energy in play by 2030, with a focus on projects that can deliver milestones before the end of February 2026.

The Scottish government is encouraging communities across Scotland to explore the support available through CARES and the growth fund to bring forward local community energy projects that deliver for both people and planet.

Applications for funding are open and are set to close on 25 June.