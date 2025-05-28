Next steps reached in £115m redevelopment of Montrose port

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Next steps reached in £115m redevelopment of Montrose port

"The expansion of Montrose Port is hugely important to providing new infrastructure and space to support the continued growth of the offshore wind sector."

May 28th 2025, 7:00 am Updated: May 28th 2025, 7:00 am
2 min read
Tom Hutchison, chief executive Montrose Port Authority.© Supplied by Rory Raitt
Tom Hutchison, chief executive Montrose Port Authority.

PA

Work is under way on developments towards making Montrose Port a key hub in Scotland’s renewable energy sector.

Early works have started on the sites of three berths to extend the port’s capacity by 30%, following a match-funding agreement with Scottish Enterprise.

The economic development agency approved £1.7 million towards studies and investigation works which will lead to the creation of 20 hectares of manufacturing land and the three additional quaysides.

It is expected this will unlock infrastructure investment in the order of £115m to further develop the port.

Scottish Enterprise chief executive Adrian Gillespie said: “The expansion of Montrose Port is hugely important to providing new infrastructure and space to support the continued growth of the offshore wind sector.

“Montrose Port Authority has exciting plans for the future and we are pleased to back that kind of ambition which will attract further investment into Scotland’s economy.”

The new berths form part of a wider overall project by the port, including work to turn part of nearby Customs House into a skills academy for the renewables industry.

Gillespie added: “Our ports and harbours are crucial to our future as a trading nation, a green energy powerhouse and as hubs for increased innovation and productivity, and there is no better example than Montrose.

“The innovation and ambition on display there are vital to supporting our just transition to renewables and creating jobs and opportunities for many, many years to come.”

Tom Hutchison, chief executive officer of Montrose Port Authority, said: “The redevelopment of berths nine, 10 and 11 marks a vital step in reinforcing Montrose Port Authority’s role in supporting the offshore wind sector and the wider energy industry.

“We’re grateful to Scottish Enterprise for acknowledging our vision and ambition, and for match-funding this early works and investigative stage.

“Their support is instrumental in unlocking further investment, enabling us to increase capacity, create more jobs and drive sustainable economic growth for Montrose and the surrounding region.

“As a trust port, delivering long-term value for our community remains at the core of everything we do.”

