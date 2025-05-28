Next steps reached in £115m redevelopment of Montrose port

Work is under way on developments towards making Montrose Port a key hub in Scotland’s renewable energy sector.

Early works have started on the sites of three berths to extend the port’s capacity by 30%, following a match-funding agreement with Scottish Enterprise.

The economic development agency approved £1.7 million towards studies and investigation works which will lead to the creation of 20 hectares of manufacturing land and the three additional quaysides.

It is expected this will unlock infrastructure investment in the order of £115m to further develop the port.

Scottish Enterprise chief executive Adrian Gillespie said: “The expansion of Montrose Port is hugely important to providing new infrastructure and space to support the continued growth of the offshore wind sector.

“Montrose Port Authority has exciting plans for the future and we are pleased to back that kind of ambition which will attract further investment into Scotland’s economy.”

The new berths form part of a wider overall project by the port, including work to turn part of nearby Customs House into a skills academy for the renewables industry.

Gillespie added: “Our ports and harbours are crucial to our future as a trading nation, a green energy powerhouse and as hubs for increased innovation and productivity, and there is no better example than Montrose.

“The innovation and ambition on display there are vital to supporting our just transition to renewables and creating jobs and opportunities for many, many years to come.”

Tom Hutchison, chief executive officer of Montrose Port Authority, said: “The redevelopment of berths nine, 10 and 11 marks a vital step in reinforcing Montrose Port Authority’s role in supporting the offshore wind sector and the wider energy industry.

“We’re grateful to Scottish Enterprise for acknowledging our vision and ambition, and for match-funding this early works and investigative stage.

“Their support is instrumental in unlocking further investment, enabling us to increase capacity, create more jobs and drive sustainable economic growth for Montrose and the surrounding region.

“As a trust port, delivering long-term value for our community remains at the core of everything we do.”