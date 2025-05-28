Peterhead’s Score wins Canadian Navy valve system contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Peterhead’s Score wins Canadian Navy valve system contract

Score will provide valves required for the ships’ piping systems, which transport hydraulic oil, high-pressure air, water and other fluids.

May 28th 2025, 12:42 pm
2 min read
A render image of a River-Class Destroyer for the Royal Canadian Navy.© Supplied by Irving Shipbuilding
A render image of a River-Class Destroyer for the Royal Canadian Navy.

Anna Kachkova

Peterhead-based Score received a C$89m (£48m) contract to deliver valve systems to support the construction of River-Class Destroyers (RCDs) for the Royal Canadian Navy.

The announcement noted that the RCD programme was the largest and most complex shipbuilding project in Canada, aimed at both revitalising the capabilities of the country’s Navy and restoring the domestic shipbuilding industry.

As part of this, the Canadian government awarded an implementation contract in March 2025 to Irving Shipbuilding to deliver the first three RCDs and Irving, in turn, has appointed Score to provide all of the valves.

The valves are required for the ships’ piping systems, which transport hydraulic oil, high-pressure air, water and other fluids described as critical to the performance of each vessel.

Score will carry out its work under this contract at its Paradise site in Newfoundland, Canada. The work will include project management, integration, testing, inspection and auxiliary manufacturing activities, Score said.

From left, Irving Shipbuilding vice-president of supply chain and quality Lee Fromson and Score business unit director for Canadian operations Andrew Stephen. © Supplied by Score
From left, Irving Shipbuilding vice-president of supply chain and quality Lee Fromson and Score business unit director for Canadian operations Andrew Stephen.

Score said it had been selected for this project thanks to its established Canadian operations and its prior expertise in the Global Combat Ship programme.

The company added that this latest contract builds on its past experience supporting the UK Ministry of Defence – particularly the Royal Navy – and delivering valve systems to Australia’s Hunter Class frigates.

“This contract marks another important step in Score’s ongoing global growth and diversification,” stated Score CEO Nick Dunn. “With recent strategic acquisitions in Australia and Houston, we’re enhancing our capabilities across a wide range of industries while deepening our commitment to the defence sector worldwide.”

Score

The acquisitions highlighted by Dunn were announced by Score earlier this month.

In Australia, the company is acquiring mechanical maintenance and turnaround specialist BLJ In-Situ Solutions and in Houston it is buying Drake Controls, which distributes intelligent control systems for industrial gas turbines.

These come as Score continues expanding into markets across energy, defence and aerospace.

Canada’s new RCD ships are due to replace the current Halifax-Class frigates, forming the backbone of Canada’s naval combat capability.

With its new contract, Score has become one of 700 Canadian organisations operating in the region that are contributing to the country’s National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS).

The strategy is bringing C$174.5m (£93.6m) in contracts and awards to the province of Newfoundland and Labrador alone, the announcement noted.

Tags