Peterhead’s Score wins Canadian Navy valve system contract

Peterhead-based Score received a C$89m (£48m) contract to deliver valve systems to support the construction of River-Class Destroyers (RCDs) for the Royal Canadian Navy.

The announcement noted that the RCD programme was the largest and most complex shipbuilding project in Canada, aimed at both revitalising the capabilities of the country’s Navy and restoring the domestic shipbuilding industry.

As part of this, the Canadian government awarded an implementation contract in March 2025 to Irving Shipbuilding to deliver the first three RCDs and Irving, in turn, has appointed Score to provide all of the valves.

The valves are required for the ships’ piping systems, which transport hydraulic oil, high-pressure air, water and other fluids described as critical to the performance of each vessel.

Score will carry out its work under this contract at its Paradise site in Newfoundland, Canada. The work will include project management, integration, testing, inspection and auxiliary manufacturing activities, Score said.

© Supplied by Score

Score said it had been selected for this project thanks to its established Canadian operations and its prior expertise in the Global Combat Ship programme.

The company added that this latest contract builds on its past experience supporting the UK Ministry of Defence – particularly the Royal Navy – and delivering valve systems to Australia’s Hunter Class frigates.

“This contract marks another important step in Score’s ongoing global growth and diversification,” stated Score CEO Nick Dunn. “With recent strategic acquisitions in Australia and Houston, we’re enhancing our capabilities across a wide range of industries while deepening our commitment to the defence sector worldwide.”

The acquisitions highlighted by Dunn were announced by Score earlier this month.

In Australia, the company is acquiring mechanical maintenance and turnaround specialist BLJ In-Situ Solutions and in Houston it is buying Drake Controls, which distributes intelligent control systems for industrial gas turbines.

These come as Score continues expanding into markets across energy, defence and aerospace.

Canada’s new RCD ships are due to replace the current Halifax-Class frigates, forming the backbone of Canada’s naval combat capability.

With its new contract, Score has become one of 700 Canadian organisations operating in the region that are contributing to the country’s National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS).

The strategy is bringing C$174.5m (£93.6m) in contracts and awards to the province of Newfoundland and Labrador alone, the announcement noted.