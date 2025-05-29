Aberdeen-based access, inspection and maintenance company Euro Energy Services (EuroES) announced that it doubled its turnover to £3m in the past year.

The company attributed this in part to the recent quadrupling of the work it has been carrying out in the North Sea. It said that the uptick had prompted a recruitment drive to add three new technicians to its 50-strong knowledge pool.

This comes after EuroES announced in September 2022 that it had secured contract awards worth more than £800,000, including specialist access and inspection contracts in the renewables industry.

At the time, the company said this marked the start of a “significant new era”. Momentum continued to build and in November 2023, EuroES said its access division had won £1.5m worth of work over the prior year.

Most recently, in addition to work in the company’s traditional markets and regions, including the North Sea, EuroES said it had seen an increase in business from what it described as key target sectors, including the food and drink industry.

It cited the example of distilling, saying decarbonisation initiatives in that industry had resulted in demand for the company’s expertise.

EuroES also highlighted the utilities sector, where it said its scaffolding services were already in demand and it hoped to leverage existing relationships to further increase its service capabilities to include non-destructive testing (NDT).

EuroES said it works closely with client project teams, providing services across several disciplines including scaffolding, specialist access systems, NDT, inspection, hydro testing and heat treatment services.

The company noted that it adopts a mix of approaches in an effort to meet client needs in bespoke ways and offer more choice. It describes its approach as “ring-fencing project work scopes,” which it says allows it to deliver a “fresh approach”.

“As one of the oldest companies in our sector, it is important that we leverage our unparalleled corporate heritage to fulfil a careful strategy of targeted expansion by geography and sector,” stated EuroES CEO Darryl Anderson in comments on the company’s recent growth.

“This is already paying dividends and allows us to chart a course towards future sustainable growth in our chosen markets.”