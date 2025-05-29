Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Euro Energy Services doubles turnover amid quadrupling of North Sea work

The company's CEO said the increased turnover "allows us to chart a course towards future sustainable growth".

May 29th 2025, 8:04 am
2 min read
The Valaris-247 rig at the Ravenspurn South gas discovery.© Supplied by Perenco
The Valaris-247 rig at the Ravenspurn South gas discovery.

Anna Kachkova

Aberdeen-based access, inspection and maintenance company Euro Energy Services (EuroES) announced that it doubled its turnover to £3m in the past year.

The company attributed this in part to the recent quadrupling of the work it has been carrying out in the North Sea. It said that the uptick had prompted a recruitment drive to add three new technicians to its 50-strong knowledge pool.

This comes after EuroES announced in September 2022 that it had secured contract awards worth more than £800,000, including specialist access and inspection contracts in the renewables industry.

At the time, the company said this marked the start of a “significant new era”. Momentum continued to build and in November 2023, EuroES said its access division had won £1.5m worth of work over the prior year.

Most recently, in addition to work in the company’s traditional markets and regions, including the North Sea, EuroES said it had seen an increase in business from what it described as key target sectors, including the food and drink industry.

It cited the example of distilling, saying decarbonisation initiatives in that industry had resulted in demand for the company’s expertise.

EuroES also highlighted the utilities sector, where it said its scaffolding services were already in demand and it hoped to leverage existing relationships to further increase its service capabilities to include non-destructive testing (NDT).

EuroES said it works closely with client project teams, providing services across several disciplines including scaffolding, specialist access systems, NDT, inspection, hydro testing and heat treatment services.

The company noted that it adopts a mix of approaches in an effort to meet client needs in bespoke ways and offer more choice. It describes its approach as “ring-fencing project work scopes,” which it says allows it to deliver a “fresh approach”.

“As one of the oldest companies in our sector, it is important that we leverage our unparalleled corporate heritage to fulfil a careful strategy of targeted expansion by geography and sector,” stated EuroES CEO Darryl Anderson in comments on the company’s recent growth.

“This is already paying dividends and allows us to chart a course towards future sustainable growth in our chosen markets.”

