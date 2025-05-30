Europe’s energy security – a new power paradigm

In a rapidly evolving geopolitical and economic landscape, Europe faces not just challenges, but significant opportunities as it redefines its energy future.

The continent’s response to the war in Ukraine and ongoing market volatility has catalysed a fundamental recalibration of energy strategies.

This moment is not only about risk management; it is about seizing the opportunity to build a more robust, flexible, and competitive energy system.

While wind energy remains central to Europe’s decarbonisation pathway, the current environment has elevated the strategic importance of diversified gas supply and energy infrastructure, not simply as a stopgap, but as a foundation helping to stabilise markets and underpin investments in renewables.

As project delays and supply chain bottlenecks persist across Europe, LNG and domestic gas production are increasingly recognised as essential components in maintaining energy security and economic momentum.

© Image: Big Partnership

Europe’s energy security

At the recent EU Energy Security Summit in London (April 2025), it emerged that ‘Energy security is now European security’.

Europe can no longer assume uninterrupted energy supplies and benign markets. Instead, ministers, regulators, policymakers, and industry leaders echoed a new realism, highlighting the importance of diversified gas supply, robust storage, infrastructure projects, and investment in power generation.

The energy trilemma (security, sustainability, and affordability) is now firmly at the heart of decision-making.

This call for pragmatism has been at several other industry events including Gastech, which took place in Houston and is set to resonate again when the event returns to Milan in September.

There, several industry leaders emphasised the need for a truly multi-dimensional approach to Europe’s energy transformation, one that keeps every viable technology and resource in play.

These visions echo similar conclusions: only by leveraging every available tool – renewables, LNG, and emerging technologies – can Europe deliver a secure, sustainable, and competitive energy system for the future.

Gas prices

Building on this consensus, the European gas market has been resilient since Russian supplies were interrupted in 2022.

Gas prices have stabilised from recent highs, supported by strong LNG imports, milder winters, and robust storage levels.

Europe’s reliance on flexible LNG and pipeline imports, especially from Norway, Algeria, and the US, has increased, underscoring the critical role of this multi-dimensional approach.

© Shutterstock

However, as the landscape continues to evolve, European countries are now evolving their energy policies to mitigate exposure to future geopolitical shocks.

The European energy story is no longer just about transition. It is about managing a just, fair, orderly, and secure change. The last few years have demonstrated that the path to net zero will not be linear and will require hard and often unpopular choices.

The energy industry is well positioned to deliver the investment for net zero.

However, to mobilise and unlock this expertise, requires policy frameworks that are flexible, stable, and long-term.

Forums like International Energy Week and Gastech have been instrumental in framing the future thinking around net zero and for outlining realistic and deliverable decarbonisation pathways. It is great to see that this pragmatism is now being adopted by several European nations.

National strategies

The Netherlands made a key policy change in April 2025. After years of limiting domestic production, the Dutch government will approve new gas developments in the North Sea.

These will include smaller, lower-risk fields that can be brought online with minimal environmental impact.

The shift is driven by assessing energy security needs alongside climate objectives. While hydrogen, CCUS, and offshore wind remain central to the Dutch transition plan, policymakers recognise that natural gas, preferably domestically produced, will be part of the energy mix for longer than previously anticipated.

Similarly, in Denmark, the redevelopment of the Tyra gas field in the Danish North Sea is another example of pragmatic energy policy in action.

The Tyra redevelopment will restore Denmark’s status as a net gas exporter, bolstering national self-sufficiency and regional supply security.

The development also highlights that investments in domestic assets can displace higher-emission imports, ensure national benefits, and be aligned with long-term transition goals.

Germany’s new coalition government has announced an energy strategy review (May 2025) to balance supply security, affordability, industrial competitiveness, and net zero.

Germany is seeking to reconcile its ambitious decarbonisation agenda with the need for secure power, particularly in light of the nuclear phase-out and intermittent renewables.

There is also a growing interest in expanding baseload power capacity and strengthening energy links with Norway and others.

© Photographer: Kristian Helgesen/

Norway, meanwhile, maintains a crucial role in Europe’s energy security and resilience. As the continent’s largest gas supplier, Norway has been a cornerstone of energy stability.

Recent announcements of new exploration licenses and production extensions, including in the Barents Sea and other areas, highlight Norway’s strategic intent – to remain a secure supplier during the transition, while simultaneously investing in low-carbon technologies such as CCUS and offshore wind.

Looking ahead, Europe’s path to net zero demands new, bold thinking, transformational investment, and open dialogue.

It is critical that upcoming gatherings such as Gastech, and Offshore Europe are not just industry summits, but become strategic discussion forums where energy security, sustainability, and investment opportunities converge.

The challenge is now for Europe to maintain momentum in renewables while rebalancing its approach to domestic production and energy security.

Countries like Denmark, the Netherlands, Germany, and Norway are leading the way and showing that pragmatic, policy-driven approaches can deliver resilience, energy security, and progress on net zero.